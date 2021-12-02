Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:47 Covid, a Firenze attivo lo spazio vaccinale della Polizia di Stato all'hub del Mandela Forum

10:37 Covid oggi Italia, il report: aumentano casi, ricoveri e decessi

10:21 Obbligo vaccinale più vicino in Europa più vicino? Ecco perché

10:14 Vaccino AstraZeneca, trovata causa rare trombosi: lo studio

10:10 Covid oggi Germania, "serve lockdown per non vaccinati"

09:51 Il sito sbaglia, Alemanno si ritrova nella Nba

09:47 Vaccino 5-11 anni, Sileri: "Non ci sarà Green pass e obbligo vaccinale"

09:31 Vaccino 5-11 anni, Ricciardi: "Nessun obbligo per bambini"

08:33 Vaccino covid, Vaia: "Meglio fare richiamo ogni anno"

08:17 Covid Sicilia, da oggi mascherine all'aperto

08:04 Terrorismo, membro cellula Isis arrestato a Venezia - Video

07:51 Cacciari a Otto e mezzo contro Severgnini - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ilooda's 2021 Billboard Advertisement Drew Asia's Attention

02 dicembre 2021 | 08.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's leading medical device manufacturer ilooda launched a worldwide billboard advertising campaign to promote its 2021 rebranding-slogan of Desired Life Design Company.

The out-of-home advertising campaign took place at Times Square in New York, USA, Yunika Vision in Shinjuku, Japan, Queensway in Singapore, Plaza Atrium in Jakarta, Indonesia, SHOWDC in Bangkok, Thailand and Cheongdam-dong in Seoul, South Korea.

Under the theme of Transcending Beyond Skin, the global advertising campaign is targeting international patients who always strive to become more beautiful and healthier with ilooda. The advertisement drew attention as it was designed and directed by director Cha, Seok-ho of TedimageWorks, which produced an ad starring BTS.

The campaign also expresses ilooda's renewed mission of helping patients around the world to live a healthier life.

ilooda commented that the campaign is part of its plan to highlight its continuous efforts to bring innovation and vision to the healthcare industry. In continuation to this campaign ilooda is planning to release its newest HIFU product 'hyzer me' in 2022 which expected to get a huge attention from the global market. Industry insiders are amazed by the advancement of South Korea's medical devices and growth of the country's brand power empowered ilooda's recent global marketing campaign.

ilooda website provide many useful information through Webinars and product information so users can read more about the latest medical innovations by ilooda.

About ilooda ®ilooda are designers, developers, and best-in-class manufacturer of energy-based aesthetic and medical devices. ilooda innovate and manufactures a diverse range of leading treatment applications for hair removal (VeLux, Vikini, Pento), Skin Rejuvenation (Secret product family based on fractional needle RF system and CO2/ Erbium laser technology). Our innovative products are used worldwide by practitioners specially Secret RF the top sold Micro needle RF system in the world that got a lot of recognition worldwide for its effectiveness. Contact our team about how ilooda can help you grow and succeed. Company's website: https://ilooda.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697505/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697503/image_2.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
billboard advertisement Drew Asia's Attention billboard advertising campaign billboard advertising
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 1 dicembre
News to go
Caso Eitan Biran, il bimbo in Italia il 3 dicembre
News to go
Variante Omicron, von der Leyen: "Due-tre settimane per capire pericolosità"
News to go
Caso Regeni, Commissione: responsabilità è di apparati sicurezza Egitto
News to go
Monopattini elettrici, casco obbligatorio a Firenze
News to go
Droga, smantellata organizzazione che trafficava tra Sicilia e Malta
News to go
Maltempo Italia, arriva il grande freddo
News to go
Variante Omicron e super green pass spingono vaccinazioni
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 812mila mascherine non conformi
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Juve, Elkann su inchiesta plusvalenze: "Collaboreremo con pm"
News to go
Papa, viaggio a Cipro e in Grecia su migranti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza