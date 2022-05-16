Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:55
comunicato stampa

Imec spin-off SOLiTHOR closes a €10M seed investment round to develop a new disruptive solid-state battery cell technology

16 maggio 2022 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Breakthrough approach to solid-state batteries will break the barriers for the electrification of transport

LEUVEN, Belgium, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLiTHOR, the newly created spin-off company from imec – partner in the top European energy R&D innovation hub EnergyVille – is spearheading the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of innovative solid-state lithium (Li) battery cell technology to reliably and economically offer high energy storage solutions. SOLiTHOR raised €10M in a seed investment round led by imec.xpand supported by a strong investment syndicate including LRM, Nuhma and FPIM. The proceeds will be used to develop the technology required to enable further electrification of our transport industry with solutions that address current issues in autonomy, performance, longevity and safety.

Solid-state batteries intend to bring the performance of classical battery systems to the next level in terms of energy density, charging speed, weight and volume. Imec has invested for 10 years in new technology to further boost the performance of solid-state batteries, whilst proposing components enabling an assembly process that is more compatible with classical Li-ion batteries assembly lines.

Huw Hampson-Jones, Founder and CEO of SOLiTHOR, said, "SOLiTHOR's technology is unique and is based on breakthrough chemistry and components– the nano-Solid Composite Electrolyte and the nano-anode, spearheaded within the EnergyVille labs and patented by imec. This revolutionary technology will improve energy density, charging speeds and crucially, increase safety and will be far easier to manufacture than other solid-state batteries. The Research and Development programme will be led by Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Dr Fanny Bardé, a seasoned expert in battery technology, together with imec's R&D teams."

"We are delighted to see SOLiTHOR bringing some of our most promising technologies to the market. We believe SOLiTHOR is on a path to unleash the great potential of this technology for the society: contribute to the reduction of our carbon footprint through further electrification of our transport and contribute to Europe's strategic positioning and independence in the energy sector. SOLiTHOR will impact our local economy thanks to the expected establishment of manufacturing activities to serve its customers globally," says Olivier Rousseaux, Director Venture Development at imec. 

"Imec.xpand helps to create innovative technological companies that have the potential to become global players by disrupting the domain they are active in. SOLiTHOR is a perfect example of an ambitious company in a domain of strategic importance for the region and the continent," says Peter Vanbekbergen, partner at imec.xpand.

SOLiTHOR has the ambition to become a global leader in solid-state battery technology. It intends to become a key provider in the European battery value chain and aims to strongly contribute to European exports by supplying worldwide markets and the decarbonisation of society.

About SOLiTHOR www.solitor.com

About imec

About EnergyVille

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817894/imec__Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817892/SOLiTHOR_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817893/Energyville_drone_thumbnail__1.jpg

Tag
Energia ICT Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Imec spin off SOLiTHOR closes seed investment round investment investimento
in Evidenza