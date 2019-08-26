Spinnaker Support Announces First Half 2019 Highlights

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support and managed services, today announced first half highlight for the period ending June 30, 2019.

"Demand continues to increase at a fast pace for our unique and expanding blend of award-winning Oracle and SAP services," said Matt Stava, CEO, Spinnaker Support. "Wins are coming from many places as more enterprises around the world embrace third-party software support. It is a more comprehensive, responsive, and lower-cost support alternative that enables innovation and breaks the grip of software vendor lock-in. Most importantly, our customers remain the most highly satisfied and willing to recommend in the industry, which helps explain why more customers are switching from our primary third-party support competitor than ever before."

About Spinnaker SupportSpinnaker Support is the fastest growing and highest-rated global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more personalized and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual support fees, and can remain on their current software releases for as long as they desire. A rising number of our third-party support customers are utilizing the incremental services we provide, which include application managed services, technology managed services, and consulting. We remain the only third-party support vendor to provide this unique blend of services. Our customers trust us to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance while we help them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

