Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jabir Meets MSF Delegation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) Supervisor-General Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jabir welcomed a delegation from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) at program headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday. The guests were briefed on Saudi development efforts in Yemen.

The MSF delegation included International Representative in the Middle East Antoine Bieler; Deputy Middle East Program Manager and Yemen Project Officer Caroline Seguin; and Yemen Program Manager Charles Gaudry.

The staff of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen gave an introductory presentation of SDRPY projects and initiatives in Yemen. During the meeting, a number of issues of common concern were discussed in addition to ways of enhancing cooperation between the SDRPY and the organization.