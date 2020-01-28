AACSB Announces 2020 Class of Influential Leaders

Fifth annual Influential Leaders challenge recognizes 25 outstanding business school graduates

AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—today announced its 2020 Class of Influential Leaders , a group of 25 business school alumni whose inspiring work serves as a model for the next generation of business leaders. TAMPA, Florida, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --(AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—today announced its, a group of 25 business school alumni whose inspiring work serves as a model for the next generation of business leaders.

mayor , an inventor , an academic , and a brand expert —showcasing the variety of career paths supported by business education. An annual initiative, the Influential Leaders challenge recognizes notable graduates from AACSB-accredited schools. This year's honorees include a, an, an, and a—showcasing the variety of career paths supported by business education.

"It is our privilege to amplify the stories of business school graduates who are serving as a force for good in the world," said Tom Robinson, AACSB president and CEO. "The 2020 Influential Leader honorees, well prepared by AACSB-accredited business schools, lead their industries and communities with enthusiasm and dedication. Their achievements, and the inspiration they provide to future business leaders, are to be celebrated, and AACSB is honored to recognize each honoree."

Now in its fifth year, the Influential Leaders challenge has recognized more than 200 business school graduates for creating lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of the more than 850 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide.

aacsb.edu/influential-leaders . Each Influential Leader was nominated by his or her alma mater. Using rich and inspiring stories, the business schools demonstrated how the honorees lead and innovate within their industries, contribute to their communities, and inspire future business leaders. This year's class represents AACSB-accredited business schools in 13 countries, and the honorees have impacted more than a dozen industries including technology, media, hospitality, and healthcare. The unique stories of each honoree, and how they are creating meaningful, lasting impact in the world, are available at

