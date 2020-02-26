La Casa del Habano Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

- La Casa del Habano, the Habanos, S.A. international network of franchised specialist stores present in more than 60 countries, celebrates its 30th Anniversary

- Juan López Selección Especial, is the vitola selected by Habanos, S.A. in 2020 in commemoration of the 150th years of the brand and the 30th anniversary of creation of La Casa del Habano

- The Habanos Festival reaches its halfway point and presents Montecristo Herederos on the brand's 85th anniversary

HAVANA, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The XXII Edition of the Habanos Festival commemorates a very special date: the 30th anniversary of the birth of La Casa del Habano, the highly specialized international chain of stores in the sale, preservation and promotion of Habanos and their culture. For this reason the Festival's second outstanding evening, marking the halfway point of the event, is dedicated to this celebration. The Laguito Protocol Hall will host this gala dinner with the finest Cuban gastronomy and performances from renowned international artists.

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8696851-la-casa-del-habano-30th-anniversary/ To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

To celebrate this anniversary, Habanos, S.A. present Juan López Selección Especial (ring gauge 52 x 170 mm length) has been specially released with 25 Habanos of unique dimensions and a pleasant smoke. All made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga" - Totally Handmade with Long Filler, after a careful selection of the wrapper, filler and binder leaves from the famed vegas of the most prestigious area of Vuelta Abajo*, in the region of Pinar del Río*, Cuba* and produced by expert Cuban torcedores - cigar rollers. Juan López Selección Especial will only be distributed in the La Casa del Habano Franchise network.

In addition, during this evening event, we will also pay tribute to the Montecristo brand, one of the most recognized brands within the Habanos portfolio, in commemoration of its 85th Anniversary, with the presentation of the new Herederos vitola (ring gauge 47 x 162 mm length), which is presented in a special box of 20 Habanos exclusively for this chain of specialized La Casa del Habano and Habanos Specialists stores.

La Casa del Habano is the international network of specialized stores under franchise, dedicated to the enjoyment and culture of Habanos. The network, present in more than 60 countries, has 155 stores that constitute a platform for launching new products and that play a key role in the development of emerging markets.

*(P.A.O.) Protected Appellations of Origin

Link Graphic material:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094292/La_Casa_del_Habano_30th_Anniversary.jpg Photo -