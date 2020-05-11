Free LIVE Tamarkoz® (Sufi Meditation) Sessions For COVID-19 Front-Line Heroes
The Tamarkoz® method is rooted in the 1400-year-old practice of Sufi Meditation. It includes deep breathing techniques, guided visualization, deep relaxation, heart concentration and Movazaneh® - slow meditative movements. Currently, Tamarkoz® classes are offered for units of academic credit to students at various universities including University of California, Berkeley and University of California, Davis.
A pilot study on the effects of the Tamarkoz® method at Kaiser Permanente Hospital demonstrated statistically significant decline in depression amongst participants. Further, scientific research shows that this method significantly decreases perceived stress, heart rate, and anxiousness, while it significantly increases positive emotions of love, joy, compassion, contentment, amusement, awe, and pride.
"As a registered nurse who is working on the frontlines during this chaotic time, I have really relied on the Tamarkoz® live sessions to provide opportunities for me to de-stress, re-energize, and manage my anxiety, which has ultimately allowed me to provide better care for my patients," says Ghoncheh Doroudi, RN in Vancouver, B.C.
Tamarkoz® Instructor, Dr. Lynn Wilcox goes on to add, "As healthcare workers are working tirelessly to protect us, M.T.O. wants to make sure they have the tools to take care of themselves as well, and aren't left drained and with a slew of other issues post-COVID."
