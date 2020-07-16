Quectel and Broadcom cooperate to launch superior performance dual-band sub-meter level GNSS positioning module for eMobility

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Quectel Wireless Solutions

LC29D

, the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules announced today the release of itsmodule. The LC29D is a sub-meter level GNSS module that integrates dead reckoning (DR) and multi-band (L1/L5) real-time kinematic (RTK) algorithm technologies with fast convergence times and reliable performance. The module supports dual-band GNSS raw data output and integrates 6-axis IMU sensor to deliver high-accuracy positioning performance in seconds.

Based on the Broadcom BCM47758 GNSS chip, the LC29D can concurrently receive signals from up to six constellations (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, IRNSS, BeiDou and QZSS) at any given time, which maximizes the availability of sub-meter level accuracy. Combining GNSS signals from dual-frequency bands (L1/L5) and RTK technology enables the LC29D to achieve high performance even in difficult conditions such as dense urban canyons. The module can also mitigate multipath effects in urban cities.

The LC29D offers a position update rate of up to 30Hz (fusion output), enabling dynamic applications like shared eMobility, delivery robots and precision agriculture to receive position information with lower latency. By enabling easy integration of advanced RTK multi-band algorithms, the module helps developers quickly bring their devices to market.

The high-precision module offers better performance than products in the market in positioning precision, sensitivity, time to first fix (TTFF), update rates and latency. Embedded with 6-axis MEMS sensor, devices powered by the LC29D can quickly report motion, which enables consistent high-precision positioning capabilities when combined with the DR algorithm, even in weak-signal environments such as tunnels and underground parking structures.

The full text is available on Quectel website:

https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/Quectel-launch-superior-performance-dual-band-sub-meter-level-gnss-positioning-module.htm

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 1600 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe. For more information:

www.quectel.com

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitte

r

and

For media enquiries:

media@quectel.com