A Winning Streak With FP Markets

As the Premier League draws to a close, FP Markets reflects on being at the very heart of the action

As the curtain comes down on another thrilling football season,

FP Markets

celebrates the end of another successful association with LED advertising at the Premier League.

FP Markets hit an incredible winning streak with the FP Markets logo featuring behind three winning goals during this period reaching a global audience of billions as well as being showcased during the first ever Premier League games shown on free-to-air television in the UK including the FA Cup clash between Norwich and Manchester United.

The goals were scored by

Michael Keane for Everton vs Norwich

Miguel Almiron for Newcastle vs Bournemouth

spectacular free kick by Luca Milivojević

and afor Crystal Palace against Bournemouth securing a personal hat-trick of winning goals for FP Markets.

This triumphant return to the best league in the world came in what has been a celebratory year for the company as it also commemorated its 15th birthday this year. Regulated since 2005 by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), FP Markets is a globally-renowned company in the industry and the winner of over 40 awards since it was founded.

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to

CFDs

Forex

Indices

Commodities

Stocks

Cryptocurrencies

FP Markets

acrossand, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and offers 8 platforms including MT4, MT5 & Iress. Over the past 15 years,has learnt that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.

FP Markets was founded in May 2005 and pioneered the Direct Market Access (DMA) Contracts for Difference (CFD) model in Australia which promotes fair and transparent pricing and focuses on the optimum order execution for clients. FP Markets is still committed to providing DMA pricing for products where a centralized exchange is present For products such as Forex where there is no centralized exchange, FP Markets provides tight Raw Spreads using ECN (Electronic Communication Network) pricing.

Craig Allison, Head of EMEA at FP Markets commented: "It has been an honour and pleasure to witness FP Markets' branding present at such pivotal moments during the Premier League season and showcase the winning spirit that runs through our company. It has been fantastic to be in the thick of the action and excitement of the Premier League as we have identified football as a real point of engagement for our global client base and we are keen to build a strong association in that area and use it as a launchpad to present some of our core values as a company - high performance, talent and execution and that winning streak when all of those elements are combined!"

