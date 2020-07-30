Red Box Fuels AI-powered Insights Through Integration with Salesforce Einstein Call Coaching on Salesforce AppExchange
Pubblicato il: 30/07/2020 14:00
LONDON and NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Einstein Call Coaching for
"The breadth of Red Box's connectivity to support voice capture from any platform, coupled with our ability to capture 'AI-Ready' call audio, makes AI-enabled speech analytics a logical next step in our integration with Salesforce," add Pete Ellis, Red Box CPO. "We look forward to empowering customers with transformative sales performance outcomes."
This Red Box AI Bridge for Salesforce Einstein is now available
Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About Red Box
Red Box is the leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organisations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 85 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximise the value of captured voice data.
Working with our global reseller channel, we are trusted by leading organisations across financial, contact centre, government and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centres and over 80% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,500 customers around the world.
For more information visit
Logo:
For press enquiries please contact:Clarity PR on +44 7813 581 513 | +44 7444 368 407