Forrester European Predictions 2021: Digitally Advanced Firms Will Have A Sustained Advantage Over Their Competitors
Pubblicato il: 15/10/2020 13:00
Firms will accelerate investments in technology to enable their workforce and provide differentiated experiences
Forrester's Predictions reports analyse the dynamics impacting different industries and disciplines, including changing consumer behaviours, customer experience, employee experience, marketing, privacy, and technology. Key highlights from Forrester's European 2021 Predictions include:
"During the pandemic, European firms accomplished tasks that once seemed impossible — sometimes overnight," said Laura Koetzle, VP and group director at Forrester. "Indeed, with volatility comes opportunity. The shift to remote work, standing up e-commerce platforms to sell online, and organising events virtually to stay connected are just some examples of pivots that European organisations had to make quickly. In 2021, firms will need to be adaptive, creative, and resilient, with our Predictions indicating a trend toward technology acceleration."
