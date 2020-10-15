Forrester European Predictions 2021: Digitally Advanced Firms Will Have A Sustained Advantage Over Their Competitors

Firms will accelerate investments in technology to enable their workforce and provide differentiated experiences

Forrester

Forrester's 2021 Predictions

(FORR: NASDAQ) predicts that 2021 will be the year that every company will double down on technology-fueled experiences, operations, products, and ecosystems. According toreleased today, the success of European organisations will depend on how quickly and well they harness technology to enable their workforce in the new normal and build platforms that differentiate them.

Forrester's Predictions reports analyse the dynamics impacting different industries and disciplines, including changing consumer behaviours, customer experience, employee experience, marketing, privacy, and technology. Key highlights from Forrester's European 2021 Predictions include:

"During the pandemic, European firms accomplished tasks that once seemed impossible — sometimes overnight," said Laura Koetzle, VP and group director at Forrester. "Indeed, with volatility comes opportunity. The shift to remote work, standing up e-commerce platforms to sell online, and organising events virtually to stay connected are just some examples of pivots that European organisations had to make quickly. In 2021, firms will need to be adaptive, creative, and resilient, with our Predictions indicating a trend toward technology acceleration."

