2024 Desafío China by La Vuelta - Beijing Changping officially launched

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Launch Ceremony of 2024 Desafío China by La Vuelta - Beijing Changping was held in Changping District, Beijing, announcing that the event would take place from May 25th to 26th and the registration was open. Starting from Jan 31st, 2024, overseas participants could complete the registration by clicking on the link within the official website to access the English registration page, or by accessing the registration process on the official social media accounts of the event.

Changping District, with its picturesque landscapes and rich cultural legacies, is situated at the intersection of three major cultural belts in Beijing, encompassing world cultural heritages like the Ming Tombs and the Juyongguan Pass of Great Wall. Leveraging its superior natural environment and cultural richness, Changping District has long been a popular area for cycling. Backed up by its robust cycling resource advantages and profound cycling sports tradition, Changping District aims to make it a leading district for cycling in Beijing.

2024 Desafío China by La Vuelta - Beijing Changping is scheduled to take place on May 25th to 26th, 2024, in Beijing Changping District. It includes Criterium, Team Time Trial, Family Fun Ride on May 25th, and Road Race on May 26th. Apart from Family Fun Ride, the other three competitions will be timed and scored according to the China Cycling Sport Association's regulations. Participants will receive event medals upon completing the competitions.

The Criterium, Team Time Trial and Family Fun Ride scheduled for May 25th will adopt a circular format with each lap covering 5 kilometers. The Criterium and Team Time Trial involve a total of 5 laps, accumulating to 26.2 kilometers, while Family Fun Ride will not be timed. The start and finish lines are located at the Future Science City Sports Center in Changping District. The route stretches through Future Science City Avenue, Future Science City Road, Yingcai North Second Street, and Future Science City East Road. Criterium, Team Time Trial and Family Fun Ride are open to general public, which enable cycling fans to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere and professional experience of the competition.

On May 26th, the Road Race will cover a distance of 95.5 kilometers, with an overall elevation gain of 730 meters. The start and finish lines remain at the Future Science City Sports Center. The race course passes through classical sections featuring historical cobblestone roads, Wangbai Road and Wangbai Road Tunnel, offering panoramic views of valleys and distant mountains. The overall difficulty level of the race is intermediate, featuring a Category 3 climb of 7.46 kilometers at an average gradient of 4.2% and a Category 4 climb of 2.65 kilometers at an average gradient of 3.7%. The maximum gradient on the route reaches 16.7%. In the Road Race, legendary riders will ride alongside normal participants, sharing their passion for cycling and experiencing the pure essence of La Vuelta.

