40 Million Kilometers of Accident-Free Trucking Powered by Inceptio's Autonomous Driving System

SHANGHAI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptio Technology ("Inceptio," or the "Company"), China's leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks, today announced that the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System has powered more than 40 million kilometers of accident-free trucking on China's highways. This latest milestone underlines the safety and reliability of Inceptio's full-stack autonomous driving solution, as well as its accelerating commercial uptake.

Inceptio's L3 autonomous trucks have been in commercial operation since late 2021. Working closely with two of China's top OEMs, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle and Sinotruk, Inceptio has shipped hundreds of mass-produced heavy-duty trucks designed from the ground up for full integration with the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System. Major customers including Budweiser, Nestlé, JD Logistics, and Deppon Express have deployed Inceptio trucks across a nationwide line-haul logistics network in China.

Inceptio's solution brings significant benefits to every segment of the freight hauling ecosystem. The Company's focus on mass production ensures that L3 autonomous trucks are sufficiently reliable for OEMs to produce and highly affordable for fleet operators to procure and operate, while its advanced technical features significantly increase driver safety and enable end-customers to receive goods at lower shipping costs.

"We are incredibly proud of the stellar performance record that Inceptio trucks have amassed over the past two years," said Julian Ma, founder and CEO of Inceptio Technology. "Across 40 million kilometers of commercial operations, our Inceptio Autonomous Driving System has achieved a highly satisfactory on-time arrival rate for our customers with a perfect safety record. The Inceptio R&D team and the autonomous driving system itself are learning a tremendous amount from our fast-growing trove of operational data, and these insights will be invaluable as we speed up commercialization of our L3 solution and continue to hone our driverless solution. We look forward to sharing these achievements with industry partners as we explore opportunities to deploy our cutting-edge technology globally."

Inceptio has successfully mass-produced a fully integrated solution to power the next generation of autonomous heavy-duty trucks. The Company's focus on pre-loading its systems during the production process ensures significantly greater safety, reliability, durability, and regulatory compliance compared to an aftermarket approach.

With 'safety first' as its top design principle, Inceptio has collaborated with more than 50 industry partners to solve the most difficult challenges unique to the automation of heavy-duty trucks, including much greater size, weight, reaction distances, response times, and variations in vehicle parameters. Inceptio's innovation achievements include:

Inceptio Technology is China's leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks. Its flagship technology is the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System, a proprietary full-stack solution. Inceptio partnered with leading OEMs to roll out the industry's first mass-produced L3 autonomous trucks in late 2021. These trucks are operated by customers including Budweiser, Nestlé, JD Logistics, and Deppon Express across a nationwide line-haul logistics network in China. Inceptio is at the cutting edge of developing fully driverless trucks, and in 2022 became the first company to receive a public road-testing permit for driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks in China.

