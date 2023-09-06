Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:31
comunicato stampa

Bühler and NRGene collaborate to increase competitiveness of black soldier fly industry

06 settembre 2023
LETTURA: 5 minuti

UZWIL, Switzerland and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bühler, the Swiss technology group, and NRGene Technologies Ltd. (TASE: NRGN), an Israeli genomics company, announced a strategic collaboration today in the field of black soldier fly (BSF) genetics and processing. The two companies are combining their expertise to provide solutions and services to this rapidly evolving industry.

The partnership between Bühler and NRGene offers BSF producers a comprehensive solution that incorporates Bühler's high-end equipment and engineering capabilities and NRGene's novel genetics and AI-based genomics tools. Production equipment and tailor made high-performance BSF strains are integrated into a customized solution that ensures cost-effective industrial scale production from the start.

"The insect industry is still optimizing its production costs. Advances in insect genetics are key for achieving this. The benefit of genetics is already demonstrated in traditional agriculture. Combining the tailored insect strains with our advanced industrial technology will bring a step change in the production of insects," says Andreas Baumann, Head of Market Segment Insect Technology at Bühler. "The overall solution will result in a high yield of superior products while ensuring an efficient use of raw materials, land, water, and energy. This makes the investment in insect production more attractive as it gives owners a crucial competitive advantage in the marketplace."

"There is a growing demand for meat to feed carnivorous pets and farm animals. It is our belief that to realize BSF's huge potential as an alternative sustainable protein source used for feed, it is essential to integrate the expertise of various disciplines into this new industry, from genetics to engineering. We are excited to partner with Bühler as we move towards a cost-efficient industry scaleup," says Dr. Gil Ronen, NRGene's CEO and Founder.

Insects are a healthy and sustainable source of protein for animal feed. They can contribute to a circular economy model as insects can be fed on organic waste, such as food leftovers and waste from agriculture, to produce feed for pets, fish, and livestock. The residues from insect farming, or frass, can in turn be used as a fertilizer, contributing to the zero-waste approach.

Black soldier fly is considered one of the most sustainable meat alternatives for carnivorous pets and farm animals. Its protein and fat provide animals with a higher level of nutrition and health than other protein sources. The industrial use of BSF is rapidly gaining traction among businesses seeking alternative protein feed sources and more sustainable practices. The main challenge this industry faces right now is reducing production costs in order to make BSF meals more commercially viable for various applications.

Bühler is a world-leading company with more than 160 years of experience in providing solutions to the food, feed, and mobility industries. In the past 10 years, Bühler has been developing its capabilities in the insect protein industry and has already completed a number of relevant projects in the field.

NRGene is well known for its advanced AI genomics technology that has been successfully implemented in more than 300 projects for leading ag-tech and food-tech companies across the globe. Aware of the potential of the growing BSF industry and its need for advanced genomic solutions, NRGene decided to develop a novel BSF genetics, through its Canadian wholly owned subsidiary. NRGene's key goal is to provide its customers with elite BSF varieties, tailored to their specific cultivation conditions and feed.

New Insect Center for North America

NRGene will establish a North American Insect Center at its Canadian subsidiary in Saskatchewan. Bühler will equip the Insect Center with insect growth chambers with controlled environments and sensors that can simulate industrial conditions and provide process insights. The Center will serve as a testing and demonstration facility for both companies' customers, enabling them to evaluate the performance of chosen BSF variety, operational parameters, and practices, in order to ensure efficient industrial scale insect production.

Media contacts:

Burkhard Böndel, Head of Corporate CommunicationsBühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, SwitzerlandPhone: +41 71 955 33 99Mobile: +41 79 515 91 57E-mail: burkhard.boendel@buhlergroup.com

Dalen Jacomino Panto, Media Relations Manager

Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, SwitzerlandPhone: +41 71 955 37 57Mobile: +41 79 900 53 88E-mail: dalen.jacomino_panto@buhlergroup.com

Katja Hartmann, Media Relations ManagerBühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, SchweizMobile:  +41 79 483 68 07  E-mail: katja.hartmann@buhlergroup.com

NRGene's contact

Yana Voldman, Business Development DirectorNRGene, Golda Meir 5, Ness Ziona, IsraelPhone: +972-72-2203766Email: yana.voldman@nrgene.com

About Bühler

Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature. As a relevant solution partner for the food and mobility industries, Bühler has developed a pathway to achieve a 60% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in its operations by 2030, meaning Greenhouse Gas Protocol Scopes 1 & 2, against a 2019 baseline. It has committed to having solutions ready to multiply by 2025 that reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in the value chains of its customers. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler technology. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines – all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today's global challenges into sustainable business. Bühler contributes to safely feeding the world and is doing its part to protect the climate, producing solutions that make cars, buildings, and machinery more energy efficient.

Bühler spends up to 5% of turnover on research and development annually. In 2022, some 12,700 employees generated a turnover of CHF 3.0 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is active in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 105 service stations, 30 manufacturing sites, and Application & Training Centers in 23 countries.

www.buhlergroup.com

About NRGene

NRGene is an AgTech company engaged in research and development of IP intensive technological products. The company uses AI and Big-Data solutions to analyze genetic information to accelerate and improve the natural development of key crops and animals in the global agriculture and food industries. NRGene's technology has been successfully implemented in over 300 projects for leading ag-tech and food-tech companies across the globe.

www.nrgene.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201863/NR_Gene_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201858/NR_Gene_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201859/NR_Gene_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201861/NR_Gene_4.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201862/NR_Gene_5.jpgInfographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201860/NR_Gene_3_Infographic.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/buhler-and-nrgene-collaborate-to-increase-competitiveness-of-black-soldier-fly-industry-301919002.html

