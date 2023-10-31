Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Hefty Seed Company Selects Meristem's Patented BIO-CAPSULE™ Technology

31 ottobre 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

"...an extremely exciting partnership for our customer base..."

BALTIC, S.D. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC (www.MeristemAg.com) and Hefty Seed Company (www.HeftySeed.com) today announced a strategic alliance and supply agreement focused on increasing the impact of beneficial biologicals on crop production and return on investment (ROI) for American farmers.

"Hefty Seed Company's stellar reputation for bringing the best in crop inputs and agronomic advice to help farmers make the most of every crop is second to none," says Mitch Eviston, Founder and CEO of Meristem Crop Performance, in announcing the alliance. "We are thrilled to be selected as a Hefty Seed Company go-to-market partner for delivering beneficial biologicals to their customers through our patented BIO-CAPSULE™ Technology."

With this new alliance, Hefty Seed will gain access to Meristem's patented BIO-CAPSULE for the delivery of its proprietary blend of microbes and micronutrients. This agreement is a first of its kind for the technology.

"Finding a way to deliver biology, along with micronutrients and other bio-stimulants, in a talc delivery system to our customers is one of our key areas for growth," says Matt Thompson, Hefty Naturals Brand Manager. "It is very easy to damage living biology with micronutrients and other bio-stimulants, and by keeping the biology away from any potential harm until the grower needs it, it increases consistency of the product's performance." 

Thompson explained that as growers upgrade planters, fewer and fewer are investing in in-furrow capabilities. 

"Using the BIO-CAPSULE to deliver our yield-improving products opens our customers to a new avenue to use these products," he says. "This is an extremely exciting partnership for our customer base that will continue to advance the Hefty Naturals portfolio."

About Hefty Seed CompanyHefty Seed Company (www.HeftySeed.com) is a family-owned crop input supplier known as an industry leader for agronomic recommendations and practical agronomic education. With 50 stores, the company is now the 8th largest crop protection retailer in the U.S. and ranks number 7 as a seed supplier. Hefty Brand Seed (Corn & Soybeans) is one of the fastest-growing seed brands in the country. 

About Meristem Crop PerformanceMeristem Crop Performance Group, LLC (www.MeristemAg.com) is one of the fastest-growing crop input companies in America. Meristem sources, formulates, licenses, and delivers high-quality crop inputs to farmers at the highest possible value offering substantial savings. Meristem is focused on building a highly efficient channel to bring crop inputs to market so farm businesses can make the most of their infrastructure and intellectual property investments and better compete in the global agricultural market. Meristem's team of experienced ag professionals also works to create real productivity gains for farm businesses through novel biological delivery systems and accelerated access to farm-ready innovation. For more information, visit www.MeristemAg.com or follow us on  FacebookLinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hefty-seed-company-selects-meristems-patented-bio-capsule-technology-301972065.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Hefty Seed company compagnia partnership
