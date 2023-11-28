Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023


HIVENTURES: HUNGARIAN AGRICULTURE ON THE RISE - KEEP AN EYE ON THESE COMPANIES

28 novembre 2023 | 09.33
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central and Eastern European member states play a significant part in the agricultural production and economic performance of the European Union. While the EU's agricultural policy focuses on supporting the agriculture of the region's the member states, food safety is becoming a more urgent issue due to climate and geopolitical changes, which encourages the founding of developments within the sector. In recent years, Hungary has seen a significant rise in capital investments in agriculture, in line with current trends. Following numerous successful investments, agro-technological companies producing for export are poised for continued growth. Hiventures, a member of the MFB Group, offers the right financing environment and opportunities for development and expansion.

UBM Holding Nyrt.: As the leading feed industry, grain, and protein crop trader in the region, the company group successfully increased its capital on the Budapest Stock Exchange by approximately 13.5 million euros last year through Hiventures' corporate investment. This capital infusion has solidified the financial stability of the company group, enabling them to expand not only within Hungary but also into the Romanian and Slovak markets, which will further boost their export market share.

The group has established a presence in Austria, Romania, Slovakia, and Serbia, generating almost half of their sales revenue from export activities. Leveraging high-quality raw materials and collaborating with foreign partners, they produce 14,000 tons of premix annually, in high demand.

Civita Food Kft.: Likewise, the Civita group, which went public this summer with support from Hiventures, aims to enhance its exports and to develop of innovative products.  The company, specializing in corn processing, flour, semolina, corn oil, and gluten-free pasta, sees significant potential in the gluten-free foods market due to efficiency advancements.

The group has established a presence in numerous countries in Central and Eastern Europe with its range of milling products and gluten-free pasta. Through innovative developments, their new milling technology allows for the complete removal of the corn germ from the corn grain, making it suitable for pressing.

Szatmári „Rege" Konzervgyár Kft.: Szatmári Konzervgyár Kft. is a key supplier in the EU's market for fruit and vegetables, preserves and pickles that are processed without preservatives and are sourced from the Eastern Hungarian region, which is particularly important for Hungarian agriculture. More than 70 percent of the factory's products are sold outside the borders, with pickled cucumbers being a standout product. The raw materials for production are sourced from domestic suppliers, covering approximately 3,000 hectares, with particular emphasis on controlled organic farming required for organic products.

EKO Konzervipari Kft.: The company, also operating in the eastern part of Hungary, has been producing canned products for more than 50 years. Utilizing modern sealing (vacuum) and heat treatment (sterilization, pasteurization) technologies, they produce preservative-free foods, including green peas, sweet corn, canned beans, and various pickled products. Thanks to their reliable and well-established logistics system covering both eastern and western operations, the company achieves an export rate of around 70%. Following a successful financial restructuring supported by Hiventures, EKO has recently entered joint management and ownership with Szatmári Konzervgyár, providing an additional guarantee for quality production and the continued development of both companies.

Due to Hiventures' reliable and predictable operations, coupled with their educational initiatives, capital investment is gaining popularity not only in the agriculture sector but also among medium and large companies across various industries. Aligned with efforts for economic development, the capital fund manager has contributed to the development of nearly 40 Hungarian companies by disbursing around 100 million euros over the past three years.

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hiventures-hungarian-agriculture-on-the-rise--keep-an-eye-on-these-companies-301997207.html

in Evidenza