Pet Fair Asia's success goes through the roof

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd edition of Pet Fair Asia, organised by VNU Exhibitions Asia, successfully took place in ShanghaiAugust 21-25, 2019. With 14 halls covering a surface of 185.000sqm, the exhibition hosted 1,591 exhibitors and welcomed 67,163 professionals from 42 countries and regions, affirming its central role in the global pet industry.

Pet Fair Asia confirmed its international influence with 8,656 visitors from overseas and a dramatic increase of buyers from South-East Asia and Middle East and South America, adding up to traditionally important groups of visitors from South Korea, Japan and large buyers from Western markets.

Foreign exhibitors at the show reached new heights, particularly in pet food, snacks and pet food technologies. The organiser also noticed a sharp increase of new local Chinese brands showcasing innovative products, a strong shift from pure manufacturing to modern brand logic.

Organised in product sectors, the show covered an extended range of the industry supply chain with dedicated halls for pet food, snack/treats, pet food technologies and pet food suppliers, small pets, reptiles and aquatics products, cat products, toys, accessories and garments, veterinary products and accessories, smart products and wearable technologies.

Nestle , Royal Canin ) and daily opportunities to learn and network with peers from all over the world. The th International Pet Industry Summit International Pet Industry Summit 8th Petfood Forum China provided attendees with in-depth insight into new pet food regulations, latest trends, food safety best practices, market opportunities. The exhibition was host of multiple products launches in world premiere, strategic internal meetings from multinational groups () and daily opportunities to learn and network with peers from all over the world. Thetook place the day before the show, breaking all records: 1,200 delegates accessed exclusive information about latest trends in the Chinese market and exchanged with international opinion leaders. Theprovided attendees with in-depth insight into new pet food regulations, latest trends, food safety best practices, market opportunities.

Asia Pet Alliance , a global initiative to facilitate cooperation between industry stakeholders and promote a sustainable development model for the pet industry, and a new B2B exhibition: Pet Fair South-East Asia (SEA). Pet Fair SEA will take place in Bangkok (Thailand) 14-16 October 2020 and serve a region in rapid development. Developed with major launch partners, it will propose an upgraded business experience with pre-arranged meetings, hosted buyer program and world-class content. The organiser announced the launch of the, a global initiative to facilitate cooperation between industry stakeholders and promote a sustainable development model for the pet industry, and a new B2B exhibition:(SEA). Pet Fair SEA will take place in Bangkok (Thailand) 14-16 October 2020 and serve a region in rapid development. Developed with major launch partners, it will propose an upgraded business experience with pre-arranged meetings, hosted buyer program and world-class content.

The 23rd Pet Fair Asia will come back 19-23 August 2020.

2,000 exhibitors are expected to spread over the entire venue (17 halls, 210,000m2).

www.petfairasia.com Information: Mr. Yannick Verry +862161956016