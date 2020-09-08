Iberhanse: Spanish company pioneers Bio-Inclusive Agriculture, launches manifesto to help reverse the effects of traditional agriculture
Pubblicato il: 08/09/2020 12:00
9th of September, International Day of Agriculture
- It is a revolutionary model of agricultural production that guarantees sustainable practices, creates recovery of flora and fauna in cultivated areas, combines food production and the protection of biodiversity.
- Thanks to these techniques, 67 participating farms have reduced water consumption by 25%, energy consumption by 20% and the number of phytosanitary treatments applied by 70%, minimizing their toxic load.
- More than 75 species of animals have been recovered, 3 million cubic meters of water have been converted into natural ecosystems, 30,000 meters of boundaries and banks have been recovered, and 14,000 meters of green corridors have been created.
SEVILLA, Spain, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevillian company
Thanks to the techniques applied by Iberhanse-NaturGreen, 67 farms participating in the project have reduced water consumption by 25%, energy consumption by 20% and the number of phytosanitary treatments applied by 70%, minimizing their toxic load. In addition, more than 75 species of animals have been recovered, 3 million cubic meters of water have been converted into natural ecosystems, more than 30,000 meters of borders and riverbanks have been recovered, and more than 14,000 meters of green corridors.
Marking International Agriculture Day, Iberhanse-Naturgreen is launching its
Luis Bolaños, CEO of
Media Info: