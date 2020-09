Biovision Foundation / A decade on: A critical new book by UN's World Agriculture Report (IAASTD) members calls for an accelerated transformation of our food systems

It is perfect timing: In mid-October the world will discuss the topic.

ZURICH, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A

ground breaking book

40 international experts

High Level Special Event

has been published today to support governments, NGOs and the wider public as they make vital choices that impact the future direction of food production across the globe. The book "Transformation of our food systems - the making of a paradigm shift" written by a team of, is being published in the run-up to this year's only virtualof the UN Committee on World Food Security (CFS), where for the first time agroecology will be at the centre of discussions and where decision-makers will also reflect about global efforts needed to "build back better" after COVID-19. The book describes major food production trends and impacts since 2009 and clearly illustrates, from a variety of perspectives, that the agroecological approach is by far the most important and fundamental pathway to redesign food production systems post Covid.

>> Find complete media material (book, key-messages, images) online here

In addition, a series of web-based presentations and discussions with authors and editors will take part. The first will be on food sovereignty and malnutrition, from undernourishment to obesity: What solutions are available, what blocks them and which commercial interests shape the approach?

Check here to register

Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280232/Transformation_of_our_food_systems__book.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280233/IAASTD_Farmer_Ethiopia.jpg

Photo:

Contacts for further information:

Hans Herren, Co-Editor, +1 530 867 45 69 +1 530 7621122 skype: greyherren (PST) / Benedikt Haerlin, Co-Editor +49 173 9997555 (CET) / Molly Anderson, Author +1 781 6089191 (EDT) / Maria E. Fernandez, Author +39 327 1989692 (CET), Ivette Perfecto, +1 734 604 4331,

perfecto@umich.edu

/ Martin Grossenbacher, Biovision, +41 44 5125858 (CET)