Coveris Strengthens Senior Leadership Team

VIENNA, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- COVERIS strengthens its executive leadership team with the appointments of Ulf Wienböker and Bernhard Mumelter to executive roles while reorganizing its operating model into three new business units.

Following the recent divestments of its Rigid and Americas business units, Coveris pursues the realignment of its business portfolio and announces today the reorganization of its operating model into three new business units Films, Flexibles, and Labels & Board. The new model will enable Coveris to offer more targeted product solutions to its diverse customer base.

Ulf Wienböker was appointed Chief Technology Officer of Coveris. Wienböker is a proven operations expert in the flexible packaging industry, having held COO positions at Huhtamaki and, most recently, at Mondi.

Bernhard Mumelter has joined Coveris as Chief Innovation Officer. Over the last 20 years, Mumelter has grown into senior innovation roles within the industry with well recognized companies such as Unterland Flexible Packaging, Mondi and, most recently, Schur Flexibles.

Coveris also strengthens its sales organization with the appointment of Carsten Grams, who will join the business unit Flexibles in a leading international sales role. Grams has an impressive track record in growing strong international customer portfolios within the industry at leading companies including Huhtamaki and Constantia.

Jakob Mosser, CEO of Coveris Group, stated, "Our pan-European focus, centred around technology rather than geography and supported from our new Vienna-based headquarters, will enable us to better serve our customers both in the UK and in continental Europe. Going forward, Coveris' strategy will have a much stronger focus on technology and innovation. I am therefore personally very delighted to strengthen my management team by welcoming these proven industry leaders and experts."

