S.Pellegrino Announces Jurors for the Global Final of Their Young Chef 2020 Competition

MILAN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S.Pellegrino has announced the seven jurors who will be judging the Grand Finale of their Young Chef 2020 competition, taking place in Milan on 8-9 May 2020.

A constantly engaged talent platform that nurtures the future of gastronomy, S.Pellegrino Young Chef saw 134 young chefs all over the globe taking part in live cook-offs in front of international jury panels from the participating countries of twelve different regions. The twelve finalists will cook in front of the Seven Sages, an esteemed jury panel made up of seven giants of global gastronomy who, believing that the culture and ethics behind a plate will make the difference for a chef in the future, will judge their dishes to find the final winner.

The 'Seven Sages' are:

The jurors will be judging the finalists based on three key attributes – technical skills, creativity and personal belief – as well as the candidates' potential to create positive change in society through food. The chef who displays these attributes most successfully will be crowned S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2020.

This year's culinary journey will also host a one-day Forum curated by Fine Dining Lovers - the online leading voice in gastronomy by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna for worldwide food enthusiasts - that will be dedicated to human and food sustainability in Gastronomy. Young and top chefs will take turns on stage to share their view and experience about kitchen culture and sustainable practices: to name one for all, the world-renowned chef Massimo Bottura will run a special lecture.

