Agro Food Tech Europe Digital Expo to Kick Off July 20

LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A digital fair devoted to food, food-packaging, and agro-technologies, Agro Food Tech Europe will highlight innovative solutions to the global food-supply challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis. Held entirely online, the seven-day event will provide a forum in which industry representatives – from Europe and elsewhere – can meet in a safe environment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many countries to close their borders, disrupting food-distribution systems and causing supply-and-demand imbalances around the world. Meanwhile, risks posed by large public gatherings have made it impossible for those in the food, food-packaging, and import/export sectors to travel abroad or hold face-to-face meetings.

With a view to overcoming these challenges, Agro Food Tech Europe will provide representatives of these industries with a safe and secure digital space in which they can hold meetings, exchange ideas, and explore new commercial opportunities.

The first and only online fair of its kind

The "new normal" caused by the COVID-19 crisis, has forced industry experts and representatives to conduct their business online. In line with this emerging global trend, Agro Food Tech Europe – the first and only digital fair devoted exclusively to food, food-packaging, and technologies – will be held online from July 20 to 26.

Drawing exhibitors and visitors from around the world and boasting state-of-the-art infrastructure, the seven-day event will allow participants to hold virtual meetings at any time, day or night. Using the fair's video-conferencing and live-chat platforms, exhibitors can schedule and hold meetings, both with visitors and with other exhibitors.

'Highly-effective business platforms'

"At a time when international travel is sorely limited and health concerns prevent physical visits to other countries, virtual fairs have come to the fore as highly-effective business platforms," Barış Salur, agro-food tech online project director, said.

According to Salur, food, food-packaging, and agro-tech businesses from around the world are expected to participate in Agro Food Tech Europe, in which European food manufacturers – along with those in neighboring countries – have shown a great interest.

"We believe that virtual fairs, which also have significant advantages in terms of transportation and accommodation costs, will continue to provide viable alternatives to their physical counterparts," he said.

