FUN WINE® Set to DISRUPT the Beverage Industry with NEVER Before Used MONK FRUIT in its launch of HARD BUBBLY COLLECTION™ and Introduce First-Ever 330 mL Single-Serve Aluminum Wine Bottles

Miami-based brand to release new "Better for You" collection in Q4 2020 to 150+ US wholesalers with a global distribution footprint expanding into six continents

, the innovative flavored wine brand, announced today the launch of a trendsetting, new beverage collection, Hard Bubbly™ with an ingredient never seen before in the industry MONK FRUIT. The lightly carbonated, everyday wine drinks includes three new flavors – Peach Passion Moscato™, Cappuccino Chardonnay™ and Espresso Cabernet™, alongside current award-winning favorites – Coconut Chardonnay™, Strawberry Rosé Moscato™, and Sangria.

All six FUN WINE flavors will have 59 calories per 5 oz. pour, less than half the calorie content of traditional wine and the lowest globally for a 5.5% ABV wine product. All six are produced with all natural, gluten-free ingredients, and all are manufactured in a vegan-certified plant in the European Union. The new collection will be distributed in the US starting in Q 4 2020 to over 150 existing and new FUN WINE wholesalers, and in 2021 FUN WINE will continue to expand its US and global footprint.

Joe Peleg, Founder & CEO of FUN WINE, stated, "We are thrilled that in such a short time we have become the fastest-growing flavored wine beverage brand in the US. Moving forward, in addition to our US expansion with over 150 existing and new distributors, we are on a fast track to grow overseas, where we are continuing to nurture relationships with key importers, distributors, and large retail chains on six continents - Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, and North and Central America."

New 330 mL Aluminum Bottles FUN WINE also introduced today a disruptive packaging concept it has been working on for over a year for use by the wine beverage industry as an alternative to cans – a 330 mL recyclable aluminum bottle created specially to handle the chemical characteristics of the wine. FUN WINE is currently sold in 750 mL glass bottles and 250 mL slim cans ahead of its Q4 introduction of the new 330 mL aluminum bottles.

is a "Better-for-You," low ABV, low-calorie, flavored, all-natural, and lightly carbonated everyday wine beverage available in award-winning, bold and refreshing flavors that has been awarded for its artistically inspired bottles based on Miami's distinct art, fashion and music culture -- created by renowned Miami graffiti and pop artist, Miguel Paredes. With a growing global footprint, FUN WINE is now available in the US and is growing overseas. For more information, follow @funwineofficial or visit

