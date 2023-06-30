Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:04
comunicato stampa

An Accelerator to HoReCa Industry, HOTELEX Shanghai 2023 Lowered Curtain Successfully

30 giugno 2023 | 10.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As China's biggest exhibition across HoReCa, HOTELEX Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Foodservice Expo lowered its curtain in June 1st at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), amid the robust recovery of consumption and economy.

More than 3,000 exhibitors brought over 150,000 exhibits to the four-day event, which welcomed 245,000 visitors to its 15 pavilions. HOTELEX Shanghai 2023 covers an area of 400,000 square meters and included 12 categories which were kitchen equipment and supplies, tabletop supplies, meal ingredients, food and beverage, coffee and tea, ice cream equipment and materials, baking equipment and materials, wine and spirits, food and beverage packaging, food and beverage design and supporting, franchise and chain resources.

HOTELEX is much like the weathervane for China's coffee and tea markets. In 2021, the scale of China's coffee market has reached 381.7 billion yuan, and brands have begun to "omni-channel" layout, offline chain brands have laid out online, and online categories have also begun to open stores offline, which actively reach consumers through different ways to increase brand publicity and influence. According to iResearch Consulting, China's coffee market has entered a stage of rapid development, the industry is expected to maintain a growth rate of 27.2%, 2025 China's coffee market will reach 1 trillion yuan.

After the second quarter of 2023, China's consumption enthusiasm is expected to be ignited, and the market size of new tea drinks in 2023 is expected to recover to 145 billion yuan, restoring a three-year compound growth rate of nearly 20%. Combined with the historical growth rate, it is conservatively estimated that by 2028, the size of China's new tea market is expected to exceed 250 billion yuan, and the compound growth rate of about 12% from 2023 to 2028.

HOTELEX Shanghai gathered the downstream and upstream enterprises of coffee and tea industries. There're more than 800 brands showcased their fresh products across coffee bean, coffee machine, tea and other related raw materials on the site of HOTELEX. Among the diversified activities, an international Shanghai Coffee & Food Festival during the expo brought together more than 300 boutique cafes to showcase their products, inviting coffee lovers to share coffee culture together. HOTELEX also hold the fashion drinks competition and a series of world coffee competitions to promote the in-depth integration and innovation of coffee and tea industry.

HOTELEX Shanghai 2023 with an expansion and upgrade this year, successfully served as an 'accelerator' of the high-quality development of hotel and foodservice market, an 'incubator' of new types of consumption scenes, a 'catalytic converter' of business opportunities and an 'ignitor' of the consumption market. Taking your chance and marching into China market with HOTELEX Shanghai 2024!

Contact usOrdering Booth:Alex NiTel: +86 21 3339 2242Alex.Ni@imsinoexpo.com

Media & Visitor Consulting:Lizzy ChenTel: +86 21 3339 2566Lizzy.chen@imsinoexpo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/an-accelerator-to-horeca-industry-hotelex-shanghai-2023-lowered-curtain-successfully-301867863.html

