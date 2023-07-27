Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:39 Mondiali nuoto Fukoka 2023, Montenegro-Italia 6-10: Settebello sabato per il quinto posto

12:23 Milano, rissa con machete e colpi d'arma da fuoco: 14 arresti

12:14 Arezzo, scomparso un bambino di 11 anni: ricerche in corso

12:13 Tim Summer Hits, ultima tappa a Rimini: i cantanti ospiti domenica 30 luglio

12:07 Caro vita Italia, Istat: bruciati oltre 6 punti di potere d'acquisto dei salari

11:30 Agenzie di stampa, ecco la riforma Barachini: cosa prevede

11:16 Serenissima ristorazione, nel 2022 fatturato +14% a 458 mln con utile sopra 10 mln

10:44 Sampdoria, perquisizione in sede. Procura indaga su affari con Juve

10:38 Mafia, Mattarella su stragi '93: "Piano eversivo è stato sconfitto"

10:34 Clima, appello 100 scienziati italiani ai media: "Parlate delle cause ma anche delle soluzioni"

10:19 Canone Rai, le ipotesi sulla riforma: una riguarda le utenze telefoniche

09:47 Incidente su A1, mezzo pesante si ribalta: traffico deviato, le indicazioni per il Gra

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AUTUMN 2023 SHOWCASES OUTSTANDING LOCAL FOOD & WINE

27 luglio 2023 | 11.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERGAMO BRESCIA ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023

BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing characterises a territory like gourmet food and wine, synonymous with tradition and culture in Italy. As the Italian Capital of Culture, Bergamo and Brescia are offering visitors an unprecedented range of products, recipes and flavours that reflect the past, embrace the present and look to the future.

 

 

Dozens of cultural events featuring gourmet food and wine are scheduled for this special year. The annual Festival Franciacorta in Cantina, 16-17 September, offers visits, tastings and exclusive events in 65 wineries, discovering the sites where Franciacorta DOCG is produced. The Festa del Moscato di Scanzo will offer the chance to taste the jewel of Bergamo winemaking from 7-10 September, getting to know its producers and wineries and visiting Rosciate and the historic centre of Scanzo (small Bergamo towns), along with musical performances. For lovers of slow and sustainable tourism, the Colli dei Longobardi Strada del Vino e dei Sapori is a cycling tour of local Brescian flavours, available 2-30 September.

Bergamo, UNESCO Creative City for Gastronomy, hosts Forme Cult, the flagship dairy exhibition, featuring Bergamo's nine dairy DOP cheeses from Bergamo's Cheese Valley, the European leader. Meanwhile, the Franciacorta in Bianco dairy festival will present cheese and quality wines in Castegnato in Brescia

Battito, the dessert created by the Pasticceri Consortia of Bergamo and Brescia specifically for the event, will officially be presented, proclaimed and enjoyed in both city centres.

Bergamo and Brescia have long expressed themselves through food, honouring and enhancing the traditions. The East Lombardy initiative brings together producers and restaurateurs as guarantors of safe, sustainable food that respects local biodiversity, in perfect consistency with the Capital of Culture 2023 project, an invitation to discover the hidden treasures of Bergamo and Brescia.

Information on these and other events at bergamobrescia2023.it.

The Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023 event sees Intesa Sanpaolo and A24 take the role of Main Partners, Brembo as a System Partner, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and SACBO as Area Partners. The Ministry of Culture and the Lombardy Region are institutional partners, together with Fondazione Cariplo, Fondazione della Comunità Bresciana and Fondazione della Comunità Bergamasca. The Sole 24 ore Group is the media partner.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163802/Italian_Capital_of_Culture_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autumn-2023-showcases-outstanding-local-food--wine-301887212.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Alimentazione Alimentazione Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero SHOWCASES outstanding local food cibo ITALIAN CAPITAL OF
Vedi anche
News to go
Assicurazioni, prezzi in salita nel secondo trimestre: a Roma +8%
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, rientra l'emergenza ma alcuni focolai restano attivi
News to go
Maltempo Lombardia, oggi a Como i funerali della 16enne travolta da un albero
News to go
Tre giorni negli Usa per Meloni, incontro con Biden
News to go
Fmi, il report sull'Italia: "Attuare tempestivamente Pnrr"
News to go
Mar Mediterraneo più caldo che mai, temperature oltre 28°
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, dichiarato lo stato di crisi
News to go
Mattarella a presidente Grecia: "Preoccupazione per emergenza climatica"
News to go
Sanità, Schillaci: "Più soldi ai medici per ridurre le attese"
News to go
Maltempo e incendi, Italia verso stato d'emergenza
Droga, Gdf e Adm sequestrano 59 kg di cocaina a Livorno
News to go
Clima, spiagge e aree costiere sempre più a rischio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza