Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:28 Maneskin, fuori oggi il nuovo singolo 'Honey (Are U coming?)'

10:25 Denise Pipitone, 19 anni fa la scomparsa: il dolore di mamma Piera

10:17 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Senza Crimea e Donbass niente pace sostenibile"

10:04 Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, sciopero personale ferrovie

09:45 Sorteggi Europa League, oggi gironi di Roma e Atalanta

09:35 Carburanti, prezzi benzina verso ribassi

09:08 Ucraina-Russia, arrivano tank Abrams: come cambia la guerra ora

08:47 Meteo oggi e domani, ciclone Bacco riporta il caldo

08:28 In Abruzzo uccisa a fucilate l'orsa Amarena

08:16 Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, indagini e accertamenti: i punti da chiarire

07:42 Papa Francesco a Ulan Bator, primo pontefice della storia in Mongolia

07:22 Ucraina-Russia, raid sulla russa Kurchatov. Missili Mosca su 7 regioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EW Nutrition welcomes Jan Vanbrabant as new CEO

01 settembre 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

VISBEK, Germany, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Nutrition, a leading global provider of functional animal nutrition solutions, welcomes Jan Vanbrabant as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Jan has a PhD degree in microbiology and is an experienced manager in animal health and nutrition, having held leadership roles at DSM, Erber Group, Biomin and Kemin.

"We are very pleased that we have found a strong management lead in Jan, who embodies the philosophy of EW Nutrition", says Jan Wesjohann, Managing Director of parent company EW Group. "EW Nutrition is an innovation-driven company, with intensive investment in R&D. Together with Jan we are looking to enter the next growth phase of EW Nutrition."

"I am very excited to be joining the EW Nutrition team," said Jan Vanbrabant. "EW Nutrition's long-term focus has created an extremely competitive portfolio. EW Nutrition is uniquely positioned to support its customers in mastering the challenges of the changing animal health and nutrition environment."

Former CEO Michael Gerrits is heading into retirement after six years leading EW Nutrition. "I want to thank Michael Gerrits for his essential stewardship in bringing the company to the next level," said Jan Wesjohann.

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition is a global animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed companies, and veterinarians comprehensive solutions for animal gut health and performance, feed quality, digestibility, and more. It is focused on promoting sustainable growth through reduced FCR, natural support against challenges, reduced need for antibiotics, and planet-friendly protein production.

Contact:

Ilinca Anghelescu, marketing@ew-nutrition. com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ew-nutrition-welcomes-jan-vanbrabant-as-new-ceo-301915017.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as new CEO CEO chief executive officer as its new
Vedi anche
News to go
Incidente ferroviario, Mattarella: "Morire sul lavoro è un oltraggio"
News to go
Meloni a Caivano: "Controllo territorio e servizi, si riparte da qui"
News to go
Lady Diana, ancora misteri sulla morte
News to go
Meloni a Caivano, prima tappa da don Patriciello
News to go
Ostia, blitz e perquisizioni in abitazioni: impiegati circa 500 agenti
News to go
Bollette luce gas, nel 2024 passaggio obbligato a mercato libero
News to go
Incidente Torino, procura Ivrea apre fascicolo
News to go
Scuola, Federconsumatori: "Il mercato dei libri usati fa risparmiare il 26%"
News to go
Stupro Caivano, oggi la visita di Giorgia Meloni al Parco Verde
News to go
Covid, aumentano casi: in calo i decessi
News to go
Sorteggio Champions League, le fasce delle italiane
News to go
Meloni presto a Caivano da famiglie vittime di stupro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza