Mercoledì 27 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:54
comunicato stampa

Ferrero-related company enters in exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Michel et Augustin

06 dicembre 2023 | 19.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRUSSELS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Ferrero-related company today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to fully acquire Michel et Augustin from Danone.

Michel et Augustin markets premium, much-loved products including sweet biscuits, savory biscuits and snacks. These iconic brands are sold mainly in France and in six other markets. The business was founded in the French market in 2004 by Augustin Paluel-Marmont and Michel de Rovira, before being acquired by Danone.

The proposed transaction will be submitted to the relevant employee representative bodies for consultation and is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions.

The planned acquisition would strengthen the Ferrero ecosystem in France and mark the latest purchase in the premium biscuits market, following the acquisitions of Burton's Biscuit Company and Fox's in the UK, Kelsen Group in Denmark and Delacre in Belgium.

About Ferrero-related company

CTH Invest is a Ferrero-related, Belgian Holding Company. Ferrero Group and its related parties is the third largest player in the worldwide chocolate confectionery market and the second largest one in the sweet biscuits market.

About Danone (www.danone.com

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With over 96,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.7 billion in sales in 2022. Danone's portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including Aqua, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody's and Sustainalytics, as well as the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the MSCI ESG Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and the Access to Nutrition Index. Danone's ambition is to be B-Corp certified at global level in 2025. 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ferrero-related-company-enters-in-exclusive-negotiations-for-the-acquisition-of-michel-et-augustin-302007952.html

