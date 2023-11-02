Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Gathering Global High-quality Products to Boost Industrial Upgrade -- "Shaping the future of food" FHC 2023 kicks off

02 novembre 2023 | 15.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 26th Shanghai Global Food Trade Show is thrilled to announce it will take place from 8th - 10th November, 2023 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in China. Organized by Shanghai Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., in collaboration with China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce, and Animal By-Products, along with All-China Bakery Association, this year's event promises to be an epic culinary extravaganza. FHC covers an exhibition area of 170,000 square meters, with 30 national and regional exhibition pavilions and over 2,500 exhibitors. It is expected to attract over 100,000 professional visitors, buyers and food enthusiasts. Here are some highlights that will make this year's trade show an absolute must-attend.

As a bridge for the fusion of domestic and foreign food and trade exchanges in the food and beverage industry, FHC 2023 has attracted 30 countries and regions, including the United States, Denmark, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Russia, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Belgium, Türkiye, Spain, Austria, Germany, Canada, Australia, Cyprus, etc. They brought local well-known and characteristic exhibits to innovate for the development of the domestic food and beverage industry, expanded a broader perspective, provided richer choices, and also brought more distinctive and diverse product experiences to consumer markets.

As a comprehensive trade exhibition platform in the field of food and catering, FHC is not only one of the important platforms for overseas food and beverage brands to enter the Chinese market. With the rapid growth of consumer power in the domestic market, it has also attracted more and more powerful domestic enterprises to continuously participate, and many local enterprises have chosen to join hands with FHC in the process of starting and growing, gradually developing and strengthening.

Mark your calendars for November 8-10, 2023, and get ready to embark on a gastronomic adventure like no other. Stay tuned for more updates as we bring you the latest news and highlights leading up to the event. We can't wait to see you at the 26th FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show. For inquiries, registration and more information, please visit our official website or contact our event organizers at: https://www.fhcchina.com/en/

[Booth Booking]Alex NiTel: +86 21 3339 2242E-mail: Alex.Ni@imsinoexpo.com

[Marketing Cooperation]Lizzy ChenTel: +86 21 3339 2566E-mail: Lizzy.Chen@imsinoexpo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gathering-global-high-quality-products-to-boost-industrial-upgrade----shaping-the-future-of-food-fhc-2023-kicks-off-301976013.html

