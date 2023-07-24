Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:47 Incidente nel Foggiano, 4 morti: tra vittime due sorelline di 7 e 10 anni

10:35 Cina, crolla tetto della palestra di una scuola: 11 morti

10:26 Mondiali calcio femminile, Italia batte Argentina 1-0 all'esordio

10:16 Mondiali Fukuoka 2023, pallanuoto: favoloso Setterosa elimina Usa e va in semifinale

09:16 Meteo, ecco Caronte Bis: fino a 48°C al Sud. Ma tornano temporali al Nord

08:59 Grecia in fiamme, incendi anche a Corfù: evacuati 17 villaggi

08:41 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, Quadarella in finale 1500 stile libero

07:51 Elezioni Spagna, Popolari primo partito ma Sanchez potrebbe essere di nuovo premier

07:36 Attacco di droni su Mosca, Russia: "Atto terroristico Kiev"

07:09 Terremoto Catania, scossa di magnitudo 3.1 alle pendici dell'Etna

00:48 Incidente nel foggiano, 4 morti e tre feriti

22:14 Catania senza acqua potabile, vertice con Musumeci

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Guangdong agricultural products shine in Italy for more export opportunities

21 luglio 2023 | 16.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  This is a news report from GDToday:

Black tea served in porcelain tea cups, fresh litchi shining in crystal bowls, steaming pre-made cuisines, a fashion show with mixed beauty of Chinese and western styles... On July 12, a promotion event featuring Guangdong agricultural products kicked off in Rome, Italy.

Representatives of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, the Italian Trade Agency, related industrial associations, supermarkets and media were invited to enjoy an array of Guangdong delicacies. They also worked together to explore the opportunities for Guangdong agricultural products to export to Europe.

"Guangdong litchi and black tea are absolutely an ideal pair to enjoy for afternoon tea," Umberto Naddei, a member of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce shared his recent experience of visiting the litchi orchard and tea gardens in Guangdong.

"Litchi boosts intestinal function and also supports the immune system, and they have anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties, while protecting the heart and blood vessels." Elsa Napolano, an Italian nutritionist explained the function of litchi in the event.

"Guangdong's black tea perfectly matches a variety of desserts," Italian internet celebrity Serena Ranieri marveled. "The litchi can be used in a lot of occasions. For example, it can serve as an ingredient for dishes and wine," she said.

"We Italians are curious about food. We always like to discover new things and new products. We will also innovate delicacies with new fruits," said Faustino D'anteo, an advisor of Confagricoltura.

As for the export of Guangdong agricultural products to Italy, the guests suggested that related enterprises should participate in international exhibitions or hold promotion events worldwide to explore more opportunities for the agricultural cooperation between the two sides.

Moreover, brochures featuring export entities of litchi, black tea and pre-made food from Guangdong were provided at the event, so that guests could contact the companies for further cooperation.

By virtue of the Belt and Road Initiative and RCEP, more Guangdong agricultural products are expanding their international markets. Thus far, Guangdong litchi has been exported to more than 20 countries and regions. In 2022, Guangdong exported up to 4,000 tons of tea, worth 470 million RMB. The teas, especially oolong tea and black tea, were mainly exported to Hong Kong and Macao SARs, Japan, Malaysia, the United States, Germany and Canada.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158359/717_1__logo_3.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guangdong-agricultural-products-shine-in-italy-for-more-export-opportunities-301883057.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza export opportunities report from GDToday is a news Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Zaki a Malpensa: "Contento di essere in Italia"
Incendi a Rodi, 30mila evacuati
News to go
Petrolio, cosa aspettarsi dai prezzi
News to go
Caro estate, listini al dettaglio salgono alle stelle
Migranti, domani conferenza Farnesina
News to go
Ucraina, morto in bombardamento giornalista Ria Novosti
News to go
Pd, il piano per i conti del partito
News to go
Elezioni Spagna, domenica si vota
News to go
Ucraina, ancora attacchi su Odessa
News to go
Pnrr, Bonomi: "Sbagliato dall'origine"
News to go
Morte Andrea Purgatori, due indagati
News to go
Covid, nuovo studio sul 'mistero' degli asintomatici
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza