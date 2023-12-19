Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Dicembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Hain Celestial Group Announces Amber Jefferson as New Chief People Officer

19 dicembre 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial", or the "Company"), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, announced today that it has named Amber Jefferson as its new Chief People Officer. In this role, Jefferson will oversee the company's global human resources function and provide leadership for the culture and talent strategy to enable the Hain Reimagined transformation rolled out earlier this year.

Jefferson, who will join the company on January 1, is a seasoned executive who brings vast strategic and operational human resources expertise to Hain, having spent more than 20 years in the consumer goods, retail, foodservice, and travel industries. Jefferson will report to Wendy Davidson, CEO, and will serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

"Amber has a strong reputation leading multinational organizations through transformation while driving a performance-based culture," said Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial Group Chief Executive Officer. "She will be instrumental in designing our people strategy and building a strong pipeline of talent that will unlock our potential to drive long-term growth as a global enterprise."

Jefferson most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for Farmer Brothers Coffee (NASDAQ: FARM), a leading national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of branded and private label coffee, tea, and culinary products. Prior to that role, Jefferson spent nine years at Kellogg Company in various business unit human resources leadership roles, most recently serving as head of HR for the company's North America Sales and Digital Commerce business. Earlier in her career, Jefferson held HR leadership roles with increasing importance at Sabre Corporation, a global travel software developer, and Brinker International, a leading global casual dining restaurant company.

"I'm thrilled to join Hain at such an exciting time in its 30-year history," Jefferson said. "I look forward to working closely with Wendy and the global leadership team to drive deeper employee engagement and elevate Hain's reputation as a purpose-led organization that lives its values."

Jefferson holds Master of Business Administration and Master of Science degrees from Texas Woman's University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University. She resides in Chicago and will connect into the company's global headquarters in Hoboken, NJ, as part of Hain Celestials Hub & Spoke agile working model.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby, beverages, meal components, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie® Snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby food, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2303185/Hain_Celestial_Group_Amber_Jefferson_CPO.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450862/Hain_Celestial_Logo_v1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hain-celestial-group-announces-amber-jefferson-as-new-chief-people-officer-302017843.html

