Lunedì 13 Novembre 2023
Indulgence Redefined: InnovoPro's Plant-Powered Innovations Take the Bakery Category by Storm at Food Ingredients Europe 2023

13 novembre 2023 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Emphasizing the benefits of Chickpea Protein, the launch of a Coffee Shop Concept featuring plant-based sweet pastries and coffee drinks highlights its advantages once more

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovoPro, a prominent player in chickpea protein technology on a global scale, unveiled its highly anticipated array of new products set to debut at FIE 2023.

In response to the growing demand among consumers for plant-based alternatives, InnovoPro is poised to unveil its newest innovations, featuring delectable plant-based chocolate truffles boasting 12 grams of protein, egg-free brownies, and a plant-based barista drink specially formulated for stability in low pH beverages. This ensemble promises an authentic plant-based coffee shop experience. What makes this offer even more exceptional is that all developments are exceptionally tasty, sustainable, and adhere to clean-label standards. Additionally, InnovoPro takes pride in guaranteeing that all ingredients are GMO-free, gluten-free, and non-allergenic.

"Consumers are now searching for healthy food and looking for nutritional benefits in all the categories that they consume. Bakery was always perceived as an indulgence category and it was not associated with health or nutrition benefits", said Taly Nechushtan, CEO of InnovoPro. "Nowadays, even the most indulgent cake is expected to deliver additional value and offer a reason to be consumed, and more often than not, it revolves around nutrition and health benefits. The fact that our platform can offer great tasting solutions while answering nutritional needs has become an important differentiator on the market. It has enabled us to expand our customer base, break into previously untapped subcategories within the food and beverage industry and strengthen our foothold in the burgeoning market of alternative proteins."

Food Ingredients Europe 2023 will be held on November 28 – 30 at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Visit InnovoPro at booth 4.0B125 to enjoy the full plant-based cafe experience.

About InnovoPro

InnovoPro is committed to bringing a unique plant-based protein platform to the global food & beverage market, for creating nutritious, tasty, and sustainable food products. With an excellent nutritional profile, "free from" properties and wide usability in the food industry, InnovoPro's CP-Pro 70® concentrate is the best choice for the growing plant-based protein market. Now, with its growing recognition and infrastructure, InnovoPro is in the best position to scale up its innovative solutions worldwide.

Visit innovopro.com for more information.

Media ContactDaniela RabinoviciDaniela.rabinovici@innovopro.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indulgence-redefined-innovopros-plant-powered-innovations-take-the-bakery-category-by-storm-at-food-ingredients-europe-2023-301985651.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
