Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:23
comunicato stampa

South Mill Champs Strengthens its Market Presence with the Acquisition of World Fresh Produce

28 novembre 2023 | 16.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Mill Champs, a vertically integrated North American grower and supplier of fresh mushrooms and functional mushroom foods, proudly announces the acquisition of World Fresh Produce, a dynamic global fresh produce sourcing organization. This strategic acquisition enhances South Mill Champs' position in the overall produce space, combining its expertise in mushrooms with World Fresh Produce's experience with specialty produce items.

Founded by Michel Matouk in 2018, World Fresh Produce's management team has decades of collective produce industry experience with a commitment to quality. The company's focus on offshore, direct-from-grower, supply relationships creates value chains where customers obtain efficient and consistent supply, and growers gain access to key markets in North America.

"World Fresh Produce's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction aligns seamlessly with our goals and values at South Mill Champs," said Michael Richmond, Vice President of Sales at South Mill Champs.

"Our goal has always been to provide top-notch specialty products and services to our customers," added Mr. Matouk. "With World Fresh Produce now part of the South Mill Champs family, we are even better positioned to meet the diverse needs of customers across North America." Mr. Matouk will lead SMC's produce sourcing operations as Vice President of Global Produce Sourcing going forward.

The addition of World Fresh Produce to the South Mill Champs group of companies enhances the reach of World Fresh Produce through South Mill Champs' existing network of distribution and repacking cold chain facilities strategically located across North America. South Mill Champs utilizes its North American farms, advanced cold chain logistics capabilities, and distribution network to facilitate fast and efficient daily deliveries to all major markets across the United States and Canada.

About South Mill Champs:

South Mill Champs is a leading vertically integrated grower and supplier of North American fresh mushrooms and functional mushroom foods.  Headquartered in Kennett Square, Pa, and with growing and processing operations in British Columbia, Manitoba, Pennsylvania and Maryland, South Mill Champs is a leading innovative, customer-focused supplier in the industry.  SMC offers mushrooms and other fresh food products, full-service logistics and cold storage, and has a reputation for superior quality and consistent supply. The company's network encompasses highly efficient cold chain distribution centers across the United States including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Kennett Square, New Orleans, Sacramento, and Winter Haven, Florida.      

Jessica WeilAssociate Director of Communications, South Mill Champs(267) 909-1903Jweil@southmill. com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1709568/South_Mill_Champs_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287254/WorldFresh.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/south-mill-champs-strengthens-its-market-presence-with-the-acquisition-of-world-fresh-produce-301999447.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Alimentazione Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza
