Mercoledì 15 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:42
AllTrails Named iPhone App of the Year Finalist

15 novembre 2023 | 01.53
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Hiking and outdoor recreation app is recognized for its innovative features that help connect people to the outdoors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllTrails, the world's largest and most trusted outdoor platform, was featured today by Apple as one of three iPhone App of the Year finalists, a recognition by Apple's global App Store Editors. Finalists in the iPhone App of the Year category help users discover more ways to explore and learn new skills. AllTrails is specifically being recognized for its innovative product set, user-friendly design, and, according to Apple's announcement, "for helping the world find their way outside."

AllTrails connects its users to the outdoors, helping people discover places they've never been and elevating their experience on the trail. By providing users with features to plan and explore confidently, AllTrails removes barriers to accessing the outdoors and helps millions of people around the world experience the mental and physical health benefits of time in nature. The free app boasts a community of more than 60 million people and has more than 420 thousand curated trail routes across every country worldwide.

"From Day One, our mission at AllTrails has been to help people get outside," said Ron Schneidermann, Chief Executive Officer at AllTrails. "We're constantly listening to our users and working to improve their outdoor experience," he added. "This recognition underscores our team's commitment to ongoing innovation, so that people of all backgrounds and skill levels can experience the goodness of the outdoors."

The honor comes on the heels of a high-growth year for the brand, one that was packed with momentum and numerous product releases. In 2023, AllTrails introduced many new features to its product suite, such as:

"AllTrails is honored to receive this recognition," said Ivan Selin, Chief Product Officer at AllTrails. "It's a testament to our commitment to designing innovative products that help people connect with the outdoors. We are excited to be able to positively impact people's lives and look forward to bringing even more delightful experiences to our community in 2024. Stay tuned!"

AllTrails continues to be the most recognized digital brand and category-leader in the outdoor activity sector. In addition to this recent recognition, AllTrails is frequently featured as a 'Top 5 Health & Fitness App.'

About AllTrailsAllTrails helps you find your way outside with detailed reviews and inspiration from a global community of trail-goers. Every day, AllTrails is inspired to help get more people outside so they can have healthy, authentic experiences and a deeper appreciation of the outdoors.

Press Contact:Meaghan PraznikAllTrails Head of Communicationsmeaghan@alltrails.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276968/AllTrails__App_Store_Awards_Finalist.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876716/AllTrails_Logo_v2.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alltrails-named-iphone-app-of-the-year-finalist-301988348.html

