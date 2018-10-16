Trina Solar Supplies Modules to Ukraine's Largest Solar Power Plant

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Limited recently announced that the company has delivered 123MW of PV modules to a PV power plant project developed by DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine. Upon completion, the project will become the largest PV power facility locally and the largest single PV power station in Europe.

Located near Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central Ukraine, the project has a planned capacity of 246MW and will be capable of producing 280 million kWh of solar power per year, ranking among the top three such suppliers in Europe. The power station, for which China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) serves as the contractor, is expected to be completed in early 2019 and be connected to the grid in March. From that point forward the power station will be able to guarantee an electricity supply to 100,000 households in Ukraine and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 300,000 tons annually.

Currently, Ukraine's energy supply mainly relies on fossil fuels and nuclear energy, with renewable energy accounting for a very small proportion. To diversify its energy sources, the government of Ukraine initiated a national energy development strategy, aimed at increasing total installed capacity of renewable energy to 5GW by 2020.

Yin Rongfang, executive vice president of Trina Solar, said, "As technology continues to advance, solar PV as an energy source will gradually reach grid parity. At the same time, demand in emerging markets is increasing. This year, Trina Solar has, on several occasions, had good news to report from emerging markets including Ukraine and Vietnam, and we are very excited to have been recognized and trusted by local customers. As a global PV company that has maintained steady development over the long term, Trina Solar will continue to promote the application and adoption of clean energy worldwide."

As a leading global integrated solar solutions provider, Trina Solar has built a strong overseas sales and operations team with products sold to over 100 countries. In 2017, Trina Solar's module shipments worldwide exceeded 9GW, over 60 percent of which were delivered to overseas markets.

About Trina Solar Limited

Trina Solar is a leading global total solutions provider for solar energy. Founded in 1997, Trina Solar develops proprietary smart PV solutions for large power stations as well as commercial and residential solutions, energy storage systems and photovoltaic modules. As the world's leading provider of integrated solar energy solutions, Trina Solar has taken the lead in evolving into a brand in the world of energy IoT (Internet of Things) and is committed to becoming a global leader in this new and emerging sector. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.