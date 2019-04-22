Tongwei Group Donated PV Power Station for Depopulated Zone of Tibetan Plateau
Pubblicato il: 22/04/2019 10:18
Over the past ten years, Tongwei has been forging ahead in the photovoltaic power industry. Now it has grown into an integrated photovoltaic enterprise ranging from upstream production of crystalline silicon and production of high-performance solar cell to construction and operation of terminal photovoltaic power stations. Sichuan Yongxiang Co., Ltd., a subsidiary upstream of the industrial chain, has a production capacity of 80,000 tons a year for high-purity crystalline silicon, ranking third in the world. Tongwei Solar Co., Ltd., midstream of the industrial chain, has a solar cell production capacity of 13GW. The total production is expected to exceed 20GW by the end of 2019, making it the largest solar cell enterprise in the world in terms of production and shipment for three consecutive years. At the end of the industrial Chain, Tongwei tries to combine aquiculture and photovoltaic power generation organically and vigorously promote the innovative development model that integrates fishery and photovoltaic power".
Looking ahead, Tongwei will continue to work hard and strive for the goal of building a world-class clean energy enterprise and drive the global campaign to revolutionize clean energy so as to create the most beautiful environment for future generations!