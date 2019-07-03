REDAVIA Deploys Solar Farm for Leading Ghanaian Agrofoods Business, Movelle Company

REDAVIA , a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable and clean solar power for businesses and communities, deployed a solar farm last week for the Movelle Company , one of Ghana's leading agrofoods businesses at their site in Takoradi, Ghana. MUNICH, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --, a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable and clean solar power for businesses and communities, deployed a solar farm last week for the, one of Ghana's leading agrofoods businesses at their site in Takoradi, Ghana.

Movelle trades a high volume of pelagic fish due to the high demand for oily fish in the West African markets. With such a large variety of frozen fish needing to be kept cold, the Movelle site in Takoradi requires a 24/7, constant supply of energy.

In order to save costs on their current electricity bill, Movelle elected REDAVIA to deploy a solar farm at its cold storage site. REDAVIA's flexible lease contract enabled Movelle to supplement its grid power with more affordable, clean solar power, without the burden of a large up-front capital outlay.

Designed for maximum ease, REDAVIA's contract also includes installation, maintenance, and 24/7 technical monitoring. Last week, REDAVIA's onsite engineers deployed an initial 90 kWp of solar at the Movelle site. After a smooth deployment and early operation period, both parties are already planning to scale up the solar farm with a second phase of 84 kWp, for a total of 174 kWp at the site.

"As both a family business and a market leader, we are delighted that the REDAVIA model enables us to balance both environmental concerns and financial viability," said Alan Osei-Assibey, CEO of the Movelle Group. "Our partnership with REDAVIA will allow us to reduce both operational costs and carbon emissions."

Erwin Spolders, CEO & founder of REDAVIA, confirms, "Solar power reduces costs, generating savings that can be reinvested into the business, while also reducing the carbon footprint of the business. It's a win-win scenario."

About the Movelle Company

Movelle Company has built extensive capabilities in sourcing and trading commodities over many years. Opportunities exist at the national, regional and global level for a wide range of fish, meat and agricultural commodities; further opportunities exist in global markets for the provision of international trade services. The Group has capabilities in trade financing, risk assessment and management, port operations, specialist transport and warehousing, gained from successfully completing numerous international trade transactions. https://movellecompany.com/ Thehas built extensive capabilities in sourcing and trading commodities over many years. Opportunities exist at the national, regional and global level for a wide range of fish, meat and agricultural commodities; further opportunities exist in global markets for the provision of international trade services. The Group has capabilities in trade financing, risk assessment and management, port operations, specialist transport and warehousing, gained from successfully completing numerous international trade transactions.

About REDAVIA

REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses and communities in West and East Africa. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills. www.redaviasolar.com offers solar power for businesses and communities in West and East Africa. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills.

