Macinley Butson From Australia Wins Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2019

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macinley Butson from Australia has been announced the winner of the prestigious 2019 Stockholm Junior Water Prize. H.R.H. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden presented the prize at an award ceremony during World Water Week in Stockholm.

Macinley Butson's project developed a novel and innovative ultraviolet sticker to measure large UV exposures for solar disinfection of water. The SODIS sticker measures the solar UV exposure required to sanitize drinking water through two innovative products built together.

As an elated Macinley received her prize on Tuesday evening, she commented: "There are no words to describe how I am feeling because I can't process what has just happened. Amazing people have inspired me so much this year and I never expected this outcome. Everyone here is doing so many amazing things, I feel confident the future is in good hands and will never forget the connections I made here in Stockholm."

In their citation the Jury noted that: "This year's winning project addresses public health through renewable energy and water. The project embodies simplicity and affordability leaving no one behind. Water for society: including all! This invention is practical, ready and globally deployable. The project demonstrates experience and expertise by a dedicated and creative young scientist."

Torgny Holmgren, Executive Director of SIWI, was very impressed: "This inspirational project has immense potential for local and global communities. My hope is that this project will act as a catalyst to inspire others both young and old to innovate for new and sustainable ways to access clean and potable water."

A Diploma of Excellence was awarded to Diana Virgovicova, United Kingdom, for her discovery of a New Photocatalyst to Solve Water Pollution. In their citation the Jury stated that Diana Virgovicova has, "solved a long-lasting challenge by opening new windows in using fundamental science, combined with the most recent techniques within chemistry to formulate a novel molecule with high potential in promising future water treatment."

Stockholm Junior Water Prize brings together students from 35 countries. During World Water Week, the world's leading yearly water event, national winners gather in Stockholm to vie for the international title. The prize is sponsored by Xylem, the Raincoat Foundation and Stockholm Vatten & Avfall.

