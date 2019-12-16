LONGi modules receive certification for tenders in France from CERTISOLIS due to their low carbon footprint

MONTPELLIER, France, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Solar, the world's leading solar technology company, has received CERTISOLIS' low carbon footprint certification for its latest generation of high-efficiency mono-crystalline modules. This is validation that LONGi's PV solar products are qualified for France's CRE projects and paves the way for LONGi to offer its customers high quality solar products that drives lower LCOE from the industry's most bankable manufacturer.

LONGi received the certificates under the Lifecycle Analysis criteria for both CRE3 and CRE4 regimes. LONGi's solar panels can now be specified for CRE 4 tenders in France as well as unbuilt project pipeline under CRE 3. The certification is required by the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) to be eligible for CRE auctions and covers carbon emissions of the entire product life cycle, from raw materials, manufacturing, transportation and storage, disposal to recycling and other stages.

"We are very excited to receive the carbon footprint verification from CERTISOLIS, which is a validation of LONGi's leadership in green production," said Dennis She, Senior Vice President, LONGi Solar. "LONGi always advocates the concept of using clean energy to produce clean energy products. We take sustainable development as a core measurement for business decisions. The successful verification of the CRE carbon footprint is affirmation of our green commitment to the whole processes of production. In the future, LONGi will continue to improve production management, improve manufacturing processes, and further reduce the carbon footprint of our products."

As a driver of the global energy transformation, LONGi leads the industrial photovoltaic development with technological innovations and advances clean energy for sustainable development. The company has made significant progress in realizing its "Solar for Solar" concept of manufacturing clean energy products using 100% clean energy. As a signatory of The Climate Group's RE100, LONGi has committed to achieving 100% clean energy. LONGi's green production facilities are already in operation in Yunnan, China and Kuching, Malaysia. The clean energy consumption of three factories in Lijiang, Baoshan, and Chuxiong in China'sYunnan accounts for 100%, 100%, and 96.6% respectively. "Solar for Solar" will also promote the application of PV in seawater desalination and desertification control to reduce carbon emissions and achieve a negative carbon earth.

LONGi supplies more than 30GW of high-efficiency solar silicon wafers and modules each year, about a quarter of the global market demand. In order to meet the continuous large-scale growth demand brought about by energy transition, and to continuously and steadily meet the global customers for high-efficiency PV products, LONGi will continue to increase its production capacity and secure supply chains for solar products. LONGi will work with our customers and partners to promote the global energy transformation and the development of global renewable energy.