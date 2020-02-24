Trina Solar's module shipments worldwide exceed 10 GW in 2019

CHANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd.'s global PV module shipments passed a new milestone in 2019, topping 10 GW for the year. According to the 2019 module shipment ranking released by PV InfoLink, Trina Solar ranked among the top three and maintained its global leadership in the category.

In 2019, the company broke the world record for the conversion efficiency of N-type monocrystalline and N-type cast-mono i-TOPCon solar cells, while continuing to promote multi-busbar, double-glass, bifacial and other advanced module technologies, leading the PV industry in terms of technical advantages. In August, Trina Solar took the initiative in developing modules that deploy the 210mm silicon wafer (210 modules), in line with industry trends. Based on decades of R&D and manufacturing experience, the company introduced a unique three-piece and multi-busbar design for large-size modules. The first 210 module prototype rolled off the company's production line in early 2020, greatly accelerating time-to-market for large-size modules.

The company's TrinaPro solution business witnessed rapid growth in 2019. TrinaPro features a selection of Trina Solar's high-efficiency modules, which, combined with an intelligent bifacial tracker algorithm and a 1500V intelligent inverter, can effectively enhance overall system efficiency, reduce the levelized cost of electricity and win the favor of customers worldwide. Sales of the Trinpro solution in the first three quarters of 2019 climbed to more than five times the figures for the whole of 2018. TrinaPro was deployed at several PV power installations that went into operation during 2019, including a Qinghai Golmud Solar Park and a PV facility in Marchihue, Chile, garnering high recognition from owners for excellent power generation and system reliability.

In 2019, the company invested in the construction of GW-level high-efficiency solar cell and module production facilities in Yiwu, Zhejiang and Suqian, Jiangsu in China, and signed framework agreements for the second phase of the projects, which, upon completion in 2020, will significantly increase the company's capacity.

Trina Solar vice general manage and executive vice president Yin Rongfang said, "We are excited to see that Trina Solar's module and solution business again achieved remarkable numbers in terms of shipments and received recognition from customers worldwide. In 2020, Trina Solar will continue developing its module and tracker businesses while expanding the breadth of its smart energy solutions and number of downstream projects. We also see great potential for combining PV and energy storage and have taken the initiative by investing in R&D to meet the expected demand. As an important player in and promoter of green energy applications, Trina Solar plans to continue maintaining steady growth while providing high-quality products and services to customers worldwide."

