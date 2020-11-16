Foundations: Turning G20 stimulus packages into game changers for climate and biodiversity
Pubblicato il: 16/11/2020 17:17
New study stresses the pivotal role of 'Nature-based Solutions' in addressing the crisis of biodiversity loss, climate change and global pandemics
BEIJING, BERLIN, and WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the run-up to the G20 summit in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi-Arabia, on November 21/22, a new report prepared by an expert from the World Resource Institute (WRI) and co-authors from other centres of expertise calls for Nature-based Solutions to play a pivotal role in responding to three of the highest risks to humankind: biodiversity loss, climate change and emergence of zoonotic diseases. The "
The foundations call on the G20 nations to integrate Nature Based Solutions as a core element into their economic stimulus packages as one of the most promising pathways to achieve one the key objectives set for the summit: Safeguarding the planet. "We expect the G20 to demonstrate the political leadership that is required now to turn Nature-based Solutions into an integrated multi-lateral response to the intertwined crisis of biodiversity loss, climate change and global pandemics", said Stefan Schurig, Secretary General F20, on behalf of the three foundations.
A recent
Contact: Stefan SchurigSecretary General
Brian O'DonnellDirector