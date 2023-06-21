Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:12
comunicato stampa

Arctech Presents Comprehensive Product Portfolio and Innovations at Intersolar Europe 2023

21 giugno 2023
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MUNICH, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking and racking solution provider, showcased its latest advancements in commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility sectors, catering to diverse needs and scenarios, at the Intersolar Europe 2023.

During the Expo, Arctech sent a full set assembling of 17 people including R&D, wind tunnel laboratory research, technical engineers, sales, marketing, after-sale service professionals, etc. 

At the exhibition, Arctech showcased the SkyLine II single-axis solar tracking solution and introduced its full product pipeline of 1P and 2P solar tracking and racking solutions as well as BIPV solutions. 

The Arctech team had fruitful meetings with 30+ clients and partners including Juwi, Shell, IM2, Greentech, and CPP among others, and shared the company's upfront innovation and sophisticated service. The Arctech booth also attracted over 600 visitors during the expo.

Pedro Magalhães, the General Manager of EU & NA markets of Arctech addressed the importance of the European market "Intersolar has been one of the most important expos of the industry and Arctech has never missed any Intersolar Munich even during Covid last year, the expo serves as a premier platform to display our comprehensive solar tracking and racking solutions".

He remarked, "Arctech is strategizing our value proposition in the European market, now we are cooking for mature markets like Spain and proactively making substantial moves in Eastern Europe, Italy, Greece among others." 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106012/The_Arctech_Team_Intersolar_Europe_2023.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106013/57947996_9b17_4e72_be27_adbb94e241b9.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arctech-presents-comprehensive-product-portfolio-and-innovations-at-intersolar-europe-2023-301856133.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
