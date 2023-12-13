Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:35
comunicato stampa

AS STRATEGIC PARTNER FOR COP28 BUSINESS AND PHILANTHROPY CLIMATE FORUM, SUSTAINABLE MARKETS INITIATIVE EXPANDS FOCUS ON INDUSTRY TRANSITION WITH GLOBAL LEADERS TO ALIGN INDUSTRY, FINANCE, AND COUNTRY ROADMAPS

13 dicembre 2023
LETTURA: 7 minuti

Sustainable Markets Initiative's Founder, His Majesty King Charles III, opened the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum at reception in Dubai

More than 1,000 private sector CEOs, Heads of State and Philanthropic leaders came together at first-ever Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, for which the Sustainable Markets Initiative was the Strategic Partner

Industry Transition Initiatives across its Task Forces and Country Engagement 

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sustainable Markets Initiative, the Strategic Partner to the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum (BPCF) helped convene more than a 1,000 CEOs, global leaders, and philanthropists from over 80 countries. The Forum was led by the COP28 Presidency of the United Arab Emirates and held alongside the World Climate Action Summit.

The Forum launched on November 30 with a high-level reception, which was hosted by the COP28 Presidency and the Sustainable Markets Initiative, in the presence of His Majesty King Charles III, the Founder of the Sustainable Markets Initiative. The event highlighted the mission of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, and echoed The King's vision for Nature, People and Planet on a global stage. The reception also highlighted opening remarks from Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America, and Chair of the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

The COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum shared the private sector's progress and released its Purpose Statement and aims for COP29. Read Purpose Statement.

"The Sustainable Markets Initiative, as a private sector led organisation, has transformed how the global business community convenes at world events like COP28. Our members, as global CEOs from a wide range of industries, and finance, are scaling the sustainable transition and are demonstrating action across their value and supply chains," said Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative. "As the 'go-to' private sector organisation on transition, we know it is a business imperative and we must address climate change now, with speed and results. Our member companies, with their global reach, ingenuity, and resources, are helping to bring real world demonstrations of a sustainable transition forward at scale, supporting a path to a more sustainable future."

Pre-COP28 and COP28 Highlights:

Terra Carta SealPress releaseTerra Carta Design LabTerra CartaPress releaseCircularityFusionTechnology, Media, and TelecommunicationsAgribusiness Task ForceBlended Finance frameworkAsset Manager and Asset Owner Task ForceClimate Bonds Initiative webpage.Blended Finance Task ForceRead more on the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative websiteEnergy Transition Task ForceDecarbonising Industry How-to GuideGlobal Grids, Money & ModelsHealth Systems Task ForceHealth Working GroupPress ReleaseInsurance Task ForceGlobal Risk and Resilience Fellowship PrograminitiativeInsuring a Sustainable FuturePrivate Equity Task ForceBain & Co. webpage. webpageSustainable Building Task ForceDecarbonization in the BuiltCountry EngagementAfricaHealth Working Group

Notes to editors:

Additional COP28 activities:

RE:TV, a partner to the Sustainable Markets Initiative, had a significant role at the BPCF as it captured leading stories across its member platform and demonstrations of how companies are accelerating the path to low-carbon and net zero solutions. 

Sustainable Markets Initiative Showcase: At COP28, the Sustainable Markets Initiative member companies and partners showcased recent demonstrations of progress through a digital storytelling series that highlighted sustainable transition projects, investment, and business activities across the globe. This showcase was highlighted as a successful articulation of real action in motion across the globe at COP28 amongst attendees.

About the Sustainable Markets Initiative

Founded by His Majesty King Charles III in 2020, as Prince of Wales, the Sustainable Markets Initiative has become the world's 'go-to' private sector organisation on transition.  Launched in 2021, the Terra Carta serves as the Sustainable Markets Initiative's mandate with a focus on accelerating positive results for Nature, People and Planet through real economy action.  Read more: www.sustainable-markets.org  

Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta  

His Majesty King Charles III, as Prince of Wales, launched the Terra Carta at the One Planet Summit in January 2021. The Terra Carta serves as the mandate for the Sustainable Markets Initiative and provides a practical roadmap for acceleration towards an ambitious and sustainable future; one that will harness the power of Nature combined with the transformative power, innovation, and resources of the private sector. The Terra Carta is supported by the 56 members of the Commonwealth, C40 Cities and the United Kingdom's 13 Core Cities. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299261/COP28_Nov30_Reception.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299262/COP28_Press_Release_12122023.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/as-strategic-partner-for-cop28-business-and-philanthropy-climate-forum-sustainable-markets-initiative-expands-focus-on-industry-transition-with-global-leaders-to-align-industry-finance-and-country-roadmaps-302013314.html

