Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:04 Trump, il ritorno su X a due anni dall'ultimo tweet

10:56 Ecuador, elezioni 2023: sicurezza candidati alla presidenza affidata all'esercito

10:39 Controesodo 2023, nel fine settimana traffico da bollino rosso per rientro vacanze

10:37 Ligabue, esce 'Una canzone senza tempo': il brano dedicato a Roma

10:12 Russia, Heineken lascia il Paese: birrifici venduti a un euro

10:06 Golpe in Niger, militari autorizzano Burkina Faso e Mali a intervenire "in caso di aggressione"

09:49 Torino, frane in Valle Argentera: soccorsi automobilisti e campeggiatori

09:35 Incendi in Grecia, arrestati 79 piromani: "Crimine contro il Paese"

09:32 Caivano, due ragazzine violentate da branco adolescenti al Parco Verde

09:20 F1 Gp Olanda 2023 prove libere, qualifiche e gara: orari tv Sky e Tv8

08:42 Meteo Italia, piogge al Nord poi ciclone Poppea spazza via l'estate

08:04 Camorra, cagnolino tradisce latitante: arrestato Luigi Cacciapuoti - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Astronergy announces to make own carbon neutralized in 2050

25 agosto 2023 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed 'Green Sustainable Manufacturing', a speech given by Haiyan Huang, EVP & CSO at Astronergy, on August 17th announced Astronergy's detailed sustainable development roadmap with the years 2028, 2035 and 2050 as time nodes on ESG-related issues, clarifying the company's goals on major issues of addressing climate change, natural resource management, labor and human rights, occupational health and safety, business ethics, supply chain management, biodiversity conservation, and promising to carbon neutralized Astronergy in 2050.

As the plan in the roadmap, the company is to achieve carbon neutrality in the year 2050 with detailed plans of three key time nodes, once again highlighting Astronergy's firm action ambitions in issues related to the environment, social and governance (ESG).

According to Huang's speech, Astronergy takes 'From Zero to Zero' as the ultimate aim of all its products, strives to green product life cycle from the very beginning of product design to the supply chain and manufacturing, and so to produce PV modules with zero carbon emissions. In 2050, there will be 8 manufacturing bases of Astronergy finished zero-carbon upgradations.

What's more, to be and not only aims to be the most competitive modules suppliers worldwide, Astronergy stands high to act as an advocator on sustainable development concepts to its upstream and downstream partners.

From 2022 to 2050, all the core suppliers of Astronergy are asked to pass ISO 14001/45001 certification and accept due diligence audits and social environmental standard assessments, to join hands to build a green value chain.

At the same time, Astronergy is also planning to unleash more potential of PV modules in biodiversity conservation, promoting the construction of a clean and low-carbon energy self-circulation system in nature reserves in China and even globally, and safeguarding the authenticity and integrity of ecosystems.

Astronergy promises in its sustainable development strategy that it will support at least 100 ecological power station projects and help over 10,000 farmers earn more money through green PV projects.

To create a sustainable and net-zero carbon world with solar power, Astronergy announced firm actions in its sustainable strategy. It will be a great strength in the world's carbon neutrality process.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193497/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-announces-to-make-own-carbon-neutralized-in-2050-301909123.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente Energia ICT ICT Politica_E_PA AltroAltro Ambiente CSO at Astronergy business ethics roadmap gestione
Vedi anche
News to go
Londra, Gorilla e tigri sulla bilancia: pesati oltre 14mila animali allo zoo
News to go
Addio caldo, arrivano piogge e temporali: ecco quando
News to go
Caldo, Coldiretti: "Cambiamenti climatici sconvolgono le campagne"
News to go
Greenpeace: "Entro il 2060 fino all'80% dei ghiacciai alpini rischia di scomparire"
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni
News to go
Ocse: "Rischio alimentare inflazione aumentando salari minimi limitato"
News to go
Amatrice, sette anni fa il terremoto che devastò il centro Italia
News to go
Precipita jet di Prigozhin, morto leader della Wagner
News to go
Migranti, si svuota l'hotspot di Lampedusa
News to go
Céline Dion, la malattia peggiora
News to go
Stupro Palermo e caccia a video, Garante Privacy: "Conseguenze anche penali"
News to go
Papa: "Preghiamo per fratelli e sorelle ucraini, guerra crudele"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza