Lunedì 21 Agosto 2023
comunicato stampa

Astronergy, NIO and OPF hand for the world's first EV PV Self-consumption System with V2G Chargers at Qilian Mountain National Park

21 agosto 2023 | 11.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At One Planet Foundation (OPF) and NIO's calling and participation, 75 pieces of Astronergy n-type TOPCon PV modules were sent to Qilian Mountain National Park to support the completion of the world's first photovoltaic self-consumption system with a V2G charger, commencing the third phase of the Clean Parks and WWF ecological co-conservation program after the system's operation since August 20th.

Clean Parks is an ecosystem co-construction initiative advocated by NIO to support more nature reserves across the world in adopting smart EVs. As for now, NIO has helped construct clean energy infrastructure and formulate clean and low-carbon energy circulation to protect the authenticity and integrity of ecosystems under the initiative.

With the support of ASTRO N TOPCon PV modules from Astronergy, the world's first photovoltaic self-consumption system at Qilian Mountain National Park could have an annual average clean power generation of about 670,000 kWh, which could 100% satisfy the electric vehicle usage within the protected area and simultaneously offering powers for 50% of other needs. All these green power outputs result in an estimated annual carbon reduction of around 53 tons.

The V2G self-consumption station is now operational within Qilian Mountain National Park's long-term national research base, providing continuous support for ecological patrols and clean, low-carbon energy utilization within the park.

Said Samuel Zhang, CMO at Astronergy, at an inauguration ceremony for the PV self-consumption system that Astronergy is working on to practice the slogan – For A Greener World, biodiversity is one of the core insists of the company to help generate greener powers, to operate businesses and to support economic and social developments.

Astronergy is happy and strives to continuously promote PV technology innovation to better serve power stations, promote biological sustainability, promote the establishment of a pollution-free, zero-emission, and high-efficiency new energy development society, and support green and low-carbon transformation, provide strong support for the development of biodiversity conservation, added Zhang.

As a fresh new try of Astronergy for protecting biodiversity through green PV products, the project will be a new start for the company to cooperate will all possible parties to create a sustainable and net-zero carbon world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2190030/An_aerial_photo_captures_world_s_EV_PV_self_consumption_system_V2G.jpgPhoto -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2190031/Astronergy_n_type_PV_modules_generating_green_power_world_s_photovoltaic_self_consumption.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-nio-and-opf-hand-for-the-worlds-first-ev-pv-self-consumption-system-with-v2g-chargers-at-qilian-mountain-national-park-301905445.html

