Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:48 Russia, Putin firma stop ad accordi fiscali con 38 Paesi fra cui l'Italia

15:30 Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II vandalizzata a Milano, Sgarbi: "Hanno perso occasione per buttarsi giù"

15:15 Matteo Messina Denaro "in condizioni di salute disperate"

15:10 New York, squalo attacca a Rockaway beach: grave una donna

15:06 Calciomercato Inter, il Tottenham apre al prestito per Tanganga

15:01 Tassa su extraprofitti banche, Cgil: "Governo non si fermi, estenda ad altri settori"

14:57 Strage Bologna, Schlein: "De Angelis? Meloni tace, chiesta chiarezza"

14:26 Concerto Travis Scott, tenta di eludere controlli e cade da 4 metri: grave 14enne

13:39 Travis Scott in concerto al Circo Massimo, 60 intossicati con spray al peperoncino

13:29 esclusivo Gli 80 anni di Gianni Rivera, quando all'Adnkronos diceva: "Credo che il calcio mi abbia scelto" - Video

13:28 Alimentazione, dieta veggy per 4 mln italiani, report Altroconsumo scioglie dubbi

13:14 PayPal lancia la sua stablecoin ed entra nel mondo delle criptovalute: come funziona

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BE OPEN congratulates the winners of Public Vote and Founder's Choice Prizes in the Better Energy by Design competition focused on SDG#7

08 agosto 2023 | 14.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Energy by Design is the latest of design competitions developed by philanthropic initiative BE OPEN and dedicated to the aims set by SDG#7: Affordable and Clean Energy. These competitions are open to students, graduates and young professionals in the fields of art, design, architecture and media. The programme aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The competition awards two prizes outside those decided on by the international jury - the Public Vote prize, allocated as a result of a month-long online vote, and the Founder's Choice prize awarded by the Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina, international philanthropist and businessperson.

The Public Vote prize of €2,000 goes to the team from Politecnico di Milano, Italy, namely to Iwana Sampaio Raydan, Zhiben Zheng, Yanqianfang Sun, Mirjam Höchst, Lorenzo Longieri, and Ece Nur Temel for Brease, a modular system designed to be adapted to the facades of buildings. It creates a vertical garden that works as insulation and shading panel, helping households save energy.

The Founder's Choice prize of €3,000 has been awarded to Kevin Sulca, an architect and graduate from Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas in Peru. His project Intergenerational Urban Furniture proposes a "versatile modular furniture that combines reading and play spaces with hydroponic gardening to generate economic and food sustenance in communities with a shortage of green area" so that different generations within a community could interact and learn from each other.

BE OPEN strongly believes that creativity is integral in the shift to sustainable existence. Design has a crucial role to play as an instrument or vehicle for the implementation of the SDGs. Therefore students and graduates of creative disciplines were asked to reflect on "What can be done to prompt breakthrough of clean energy technologies into our lives?" Whether to make those more affordable, more efficient or more appealing to energy users – that was the call.

The project received over 200 submissions from students and graduates of universities all over the world. The winners of the First, Second and Third Prizes were selected by the BE OPEN international jury out of all submissions over the categories of Powered by Renewables, Save More Energy, Reducing Energy Gap.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-congratulates-the-winners-of-public-vote-and-founders-choice-prizes-in-the-better-energy-by-design-competition-focused-on-sdg7-301895694.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Be Be open congratulates design Gl
Vedi anche
Bonus mobili 2023, detrazione Irpef per spesa massima di 8mila euro: a chi spetta
New to go
Anarchici, 9 arresti per associazione con finalità di terrorismo
News to go
Ucraina, missili su Pokrovsk: bilancio morti sale a 8
News to go
Milano, imbrattata Galleria Vittorio Emanuele
News to go
Licenze taxi e prelievo su extraprofitti banche, le misure approvate in Cdm
News to go
Farmaci, nel 2022 spesa cresciuta del 6%
News to go
Nel mondo quasi 5 miliardi di persone sono attive sui social
News to go
Trasporti, riattivato tavolo tecnico per intermodalità nello Stretto
Pnrr, presentata proposta modifica a commissione Ue
News to go
Meteo oggi, le previsioni
News to go
Conference League, il calendario
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Arera proroga sospensione bollette
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza