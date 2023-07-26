Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 26 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

BENY's 1500V DC Power Transmission Empowers World's Largest Solar PV Power Station

26 luglio 2023 | 04.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WENZHOU, China, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest 7GW Solar PV power station in Qinghai Province's upper reaches of the Yellow River, invested by China National Energy Investment Group, recently achieved successful grid connection. BENY provided advanced transmission solutions for this colossal solar power station cluster, showcasing its resilience against severe weather conditions. As a key supporter of the world's largest solar power station, BENY has significantly contributed to the advancement of the clean energy industry.

In the context of increasing global demand for renewable energy, photovoltaic power generation has gained significant attention. As a leading energy solutions provider, BENY is committed to delivering cutting-edge and reliable solutions. The Power Station groups in Qinghai stand as a testament to this commitment. Despite facing challenges like high altitudes exceeding 4,000m and extreme temperature fluctuations, BENY's transmission solution demonstrated exceptional performance. It played a crucial role in ensuring the stable operation and maintenance of the power station.

BENY's transmission solution is equipped with premium materials and cutting-edge technology, ensuring stable operation even in harsh environments. It features multiple protection measures, effectively countering low air pressure and intense radiation in high-altitude regions, while maintaining stability amid temperature and humidity fluctuations. Additionally, the solution boasts current detection capability, facilitating line testing in post-installation.

The collaboration between BENY and Huanghe Hydropower Development Co., Ltd. in renovating photovoltaic power stations highlights the immense potential of photovoltaic energy for advancing green development and ecological harmony. The project not only enhances power production but also sets a blueprint for coexistence through the integration of photovoltaic power stations with ecological governance. Demonstrating multifunctional land use, it sets a precedent for building a plateau ecological civilization. Moreover, it provides invaluable experience and guidance, fostering nationwide progress in green energy development and ecological stewardship.

BENY's dedication to advancing cutting-edge solutions and promoting cleaner and greener energy sources continues. Through its partnership with Huanghe Hydropower Development Co., Ltd., BENY marks another milestone in pursuing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. The successful integration of agriculture and photovoltaic technology in renovating Qinghai photovoltaic power stations exemplifies the potential for innovation and harmonious coexistence with the natural environment.

Looking ahead, BENY remains devoted to shaping the future of green energy development, with a shared vision of promoting renewable energy and preserving ecological balance, uniting with its partners to build a cleaner and more resilient world for all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161736/image_5027850_2699833.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/benys-1500v-dc-power-transmission-empowers-worlds-largest-solar-pv-power-station-301885794.html

