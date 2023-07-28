Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:56 Trump incriminato per altre tre accuse nel caso dei documenti top secret

07:49 Milano, violentata mentre faceva jogging: un fermo

07:26 Ucraina-Russia, drone su Mosca nella notte: "È stato abbattuto"

07:15 Meloni da Biden: "Con Usa rapporto forte. Su Cina nessuna pressione, andrò"

06:46 Amichevoli estive, Juve batte Milan ai rigori: risultato 6-5

00:04 Pnrr, dissesto idrogeologico e idrogeno tra misure stralciate. 4 miliardi a Ecobonus

23:53 Biden-Meloni, "alleanza incrollabile fondata su valori condivisi": la dichiarazione

23:44 Bce aumenta ancora i tassi, ma è vicina la fine di un ciclo: l'analisi

23:38 Biden scherza con Meloni: "Unico nel mio quartiere con cognome americano"

23:08 Incidenti, auto contro muretto nel barese: morta 13enne

22:56 Cannavaro rileva Centro Paradiso, ex sede del Napoli di Maradona: l'annuncio social

21:50 Meloni da Biden: "Relazioni Italia-Usa forti al di là colore governi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CARBON FLY Launching Caltema (TM), Large-scale Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Production Facility, at ICCM 23 to Enter UK and EU Markets

28 luglio 2023 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARBON FLY, Inc. is launching Caltema (TM), a large-scale carbon nanotube (CNT) production facility, at ICCM 23 (23rd International Conference on Composite Materials) in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on July 30 - August 4, 2023.

CARBON FLY's logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202307217357-O1-6897oGXKCaltema (TM)'s logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202307217357-O2-6IRHe615Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202307217357?p=images

CARBON FLY has the technology to grow CNTs with controlled length, diameter and defect density by using a CVD method. The company has just developed its manufacturing machine, which is named Caltema (TM). Its original technology called "CARBON CIRCULAR TECHNOLOGY" enables the manufacture of ultra-high-quality CNTs successively. The technology integrates all original process technologies to make CNT materials as powder, fiber and film. Its innovative mass production technology achieved an annual production capacity of the 5-ton class per year per line. This will be the first large-scale perfect qualities of individual CNT-manufacturing facilities in the industry. It could be basic raw carbon materials for the industrial society.

ICCM, a premier international conference in the field of composite materials, was first held in 1975 and it has been held biennially in cities around the world. CARBON FLY will attend ICCM 23 at ICC Belfast, Northern Ireland, as an executive partner and introduce Caltema (TM) to leading researchers and practitioners for the purpose of working together with them and expanding Caltema (TM) in Europe.

About CARBON FLY, Inc.CARBON FLY was founded in January 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, by a materials scientist. It's a startup whose main target is the development and mass production of ultra-high-quality CNTs. CARBON FLY has succeeded in developing a technology to control and mass-produce high-quality CNTs, a longstanding issue in the CNT industry. CARBON FLY's CNTs can be formed into powder, fiber and film. It can be applied not only to conductive paste for lithium-ion batteries but also to aerospace, mobility, energy and many other fields.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carbon-fly-launching-caltema-tm-large-scale-carbon-nanotube-cnt-production-facility-at-iccm-23-to-enter-uk-and-eu-markets-301887982.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
CARBON FLY Launching Caltema Production facility at ICCM Large scale Carbon Nanotube
Vedi anche
News to go
Scherma, ucraina Olga Kharlan squalificata ai Mondiali per mancato saluto a russa
News to go
Cambiamento climatico, lettera aperta di 100 scienziati ai media
News to go
Carburanti, prezzo benzina e gasolio torna a salire
News to go
Bonus fiscale per chi aggiorna i registratori di cassa telematici
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, il punto su controffensiva Kiev
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Esperienza ha dimostrato che sconfiggerla è possibile"
News to go
Assicurazioni, prezzi in salita nel secondo trimestre: a Roma +8%
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, rientra l'emergenza ma alcuni focolai restano attivi
News to go
Maltempo Lombardia, oggi a Como i funerali della 16enne travolta da un albero
News to go
Tre giorni negli Usa per Meloni, incontro con Biden
News to go
Fmi, il report sull'Italia: "Attuare tempestivamente Pnrr"
News to go
Mar Mediterraneo più caldo che mai, temperature oltre 28°
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza