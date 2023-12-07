Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:33
comunicato stampa

CHG ENSOL Delivers Innovative Solutions for Climate Change at COP28

07 dicembre 2023 | 12.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG ENSOL Renewable Technology Co., Ltd. (CHG ENSOL), a subsidiary of Central Holding Group (stock code: HK.01735), as an expert in the PV industry and practitioner of green and low-carbon concepts, has delivered its innovative technologies and solutions for climate change and sustainable development at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP28 summit.

Dr. Liu Zhifeng, General Manager of CHG ENSOL, was invited to share his views and experiences about the key role of the PV industry in global energy transformation and promoting sustainable development at the "Nature Day - Win-Win and Responsibility for Global Climate Solutions" event.

He mentioned that: "The core of the climate issue is the carbon emission issue, which is basically related to all industries, and PV is expected to lead the power industry to become the first net-zero industry. With the continuous iteration of PV technology, the large-scale introduction of AI intelligent factories, and the continuous innovation and upgrading of the low-carbon operation of the industrial chain, China PV industry is not only producing green and low-carbon energy, but also achieving its own intelligent, green, and efficient operation. CHG ENSOL, as a practitioner of the green and low-carbon development concept, continuously realizes the innovative application of high intelligence, digitization, and networking in various links such as R&D, operation, and production, and makes due contributions to the global climate action."

During the session, he had a deep exchange with H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of Defense of the UAE and chairman of the World Wildlife Fund UAE. Dr. Liu Zhifeng mentioned that "decarbonization" is a global trend that must be followed. PV is the absolute protagonist in this process, and technology is the most important lever. The Middle East region is continuously advocating for energy diversification development, and has unique advantages in solar radiation conditions. With 26.06% cell efficiency of mass production, CHG ENSOL's n-type TOPCon modules can not only achieve 22.84% efficiency, but also have advantages such as low temperature coefficient and high bifaciality. It can help to bring more sustainable development opportunities to the Middle East's economy and environment.

In the future, CHG ENSOL will continue to adhere to the sustainable development concept, continuously strengthen the technological innovation attribute, actively build a green and low-carbon industrial chain, and contribute more to the global climate change effort and sustainable development.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chg-ensol-delivers-innovative-solutions-for-climate-change-at-cop28-302008830.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza CHG ENSOL Renewable Technology Co. Ltd. PV industry
