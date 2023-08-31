Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 15:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:12 Bce, Panetta: "A Europa serve una piena unione dei mercati dei capitali"

15:03 AI e tutela diritto d'autore, la chiave resta l'apporto creativo

14:58 Gp Monza 2023, Mercedes: Hamilton rinnova contratto fino al 2025

14:50 Juve, Bonucci addio: va all'Union Berlino

14:29 Alcol, in Italia 1,3 mln 11-25enni bevitori a rischio: 620mila sono under 18

14:14 Prigozhin, video prima della morte: "Sto bene"

13:59 Roma-Milan, Lukaku: "Emozionato da accoglienza"

13:56 "Maggioranza veneti deve avere pelle bianca", frasi choc consigliere Fratelli d'Italia

13:37 Incidente Brandizzo, l'ultimo post di uno dei 5 operai: "E' apparsa croce su rotaie"

13:36 Ostia, il blitz di polizia e carabinieri

13:31 Milano, violenza di gruppo su ragazzina: due arresti

13:29 Incidente a Pavia, auto si ribalta in un fosso: morte due donne

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China's First 10,000-ton Photovoltaic Green Hydrogen Pilot Project Now Fully Built and Put into Production

31 agosto 2023 | 15.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Sinopec Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Pilot Project will produce an annual green hydrogen output of 20,000 tons

KUQA, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") completed the construction of the Sinopec Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Pilot Project (the "Project"), China's largest photovoltaic green hydrogen production project lately. It is put into operation to produce an annual green hydrogen of 20,000 tons at full capacity, a significant breakthrough in China's scaled industrial applications of green hydrogen.

The green hydrogen produced by the Project will supply to Sinopec Tahe Petrochemical to replace the existing natural gas and fossil energy used in hydrogen production, realizing the low-carbon development of modern oil processing and green hydrogen coupling.

The Project is China's first large-scale utilization of photovoltaic power generation to produce green hydrogen directly. Utilizing the abundant solar resources in Xinjiang, the Project has an electrolyzed water hydrogen plant with an annual capacity of 20,000 tons, a spherical hydrogen storage tank with a hydrogen storage capacity of 210,000 standard cubic meters, and hydrogen transmission pipelines with a capacity of 28,000 standard cubic meters per hour. The Project, as the first scaled application of green hydrogen refining, is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 485,000 tons a year. Sinopec has tackled multiple bottlenecks, including flexible hydrogen production under the scenario of new energy power fluctuation, and achieved localization of major equipment and core materials.

With a focus on hydrogen transportation and green hydrogen refining, Sinopec is accelerating its hydrogen development with the establishment of more than 100 hydrogen refueling stations, owning and operating the largest number of hydrogen refueling stations in the world to date.

In the field of green hydrogen refining, Sinopec has been vigorously advancing centralized wind power and photovoltaic development, laying out mega-scale projects integrating renewable energy power generation, hydrogen production, storage, and utilization.

In addition to the Project, Sinopec's green hydrogen project in Ordos, which will produce 30,000 tons annually began construction in February 2023, while the Ulanqab project is now in the planning stage. Towards the "dual-carbon" goals, Sinopec is committed to reducing carbon emissions and continually supporting and promoting green, low-carbon development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198701/China_s_First_10_000_ton_Photovoltaic_Green_Hydrogen_Pilot_Project_Now.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/4248455/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-first-10-000-ton-photovoltaic-green-hydrogen-pilot-project-now-fully-built-and-put-into-production-301914894.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente pilot Project green The Sinopec Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Pilot Project will campo da golf
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni a Caivano, prima tappa da don Patriciello
News to go
Ostia, blitz e perquisizioni in abitazioni: impiegati circa 500 agenti
News to go
Bollette luce gas, nel 2024 passaggio obbligato a mercato libero
News to go
Incidente Torino, procura Ivrea apre fascicolo
News to go
Scuola, Federconsumatori: "Il mercato dei libri usati fa risparmiare il 26%"
News to go
Stupro Caivano, oggi la visita di Giorgia Meloni al Parco Verde
News to go
Covid, aumentano casi: in calo i decessi
News to go
Sorteggio Champions League, le fasce delle italiane
News to go
Meloni presto a Caivano da famiglie vittime di stupro
News to go
Governo, Calderone: "Stiamo creando condizioni per chi vuole lavorare"
News to go
Meteo Italia, ancora maltempo: nel weekend torna il sole
News to go
Uragano Idalia in Florida, venti a 200 km orari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza