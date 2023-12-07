Cerca nel sito
 
07 dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:50
comunicato stampa

CHINT Named "ESG Innovation Enterprise" by Forbes China

07 dicembre 2023 | 11.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Forbes China ESG Innovation Enterprise Selection event was held in Shenzhen. Government leaders, business representatives, ESG experts, and others attended the event to share best ESG practices and discuss innovative ESG thinking. Luan Guangfu, the Acting President of CHINT Group, was invited to attend the event and delivered a presentation.

During the event, the results of the "2023 Forbes China ESG Innovation Enterprise Selection" were announced, and CHINT was recognized for their ESG efforts. Forbes China stated that the event aimed to continuously promote and highlight innovation and outstanding performance by companies in environment, social responsibility, and governance (ESG).

"CHINT, as a pioneer and explorer of green and low-carbon development, incorporates ESG principles into its corporate development strategy and explores digital solutions and carbon neutrality initiatives." Luan Guangfu emphasized.

CHINT is committed to being a global leader in smart energy solutions, aligning its mission of making energy safer, greener, more convenient, and efficient with sustainable development and environmental goals. The company actively participates in the construction of new energy systems and new power systems, incorporating ESG across industries. Subsidiaries of CHINT Group, including CHINT Electrics, Astronergy, and CHINT Aneng, have released ESG reports this year, sharing ESG concepts and practices.

CHINT's "Photovoltaic+" industry model combines economic, social, and environmental benefits, promoting innovative integration across multiple scenarios, such as sand and solar power, fishery and solar power, agriculture and solar power, and forestry and solar power. This approach has yielded positive economic, ecological, and social benefits. Currently, CHINT has invested in a cumulative capacity of over 31 GW globally, providing more than 34 billion kWh of green electricity annually and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 35 million tons.

Facing the challenges of climate change, global cooperation is essential. Lily Zhang, President of CHINT Global, CHINT Electrics and CHINT Global emphasized the benefits of collaboration, brainstorming, and technology exchange that come from working together.  In 2023, CHINT, in collaboration with the international consulting firm Kearney, jointly released the "CHINT Electrics Carbon Neutrality White Paper" and the "Zero Carbon Declaration".

The complexity of the globe is producing new obstacles, making green decarbonization solutions even more vital. CHINT continues to build its full-chain advantages, providing safer, greener, more convenient, and efficient energy to empower global partners and promote green, low-carbon, and high-quality development across industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295399/CHINT_Named_ESG_Innovation_Enterprise_Forbes_China.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chint-named-esg-innovation-enterprise-by-forbes-china-302008736.html

